Patch 0.26.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.

Changes and New Features

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

New Gameplay Feature: Starting Bonuses

Starting bonuses will offer powerful boosts that can change how you approach each game

Each bonus will also have a related drawback, so choose carefully!

At the start of a new game you can pick 1 (or none) of 4 bonuses

Victory Conditions 2.0

Victory conditions have been re-worked to Victory Contracts!

Victory points are now arranged in a tier list by victory card

In order to unlock a victory point in a higher tier, you must first complete an adjacent victory point in the tier below

Unlocking higher tier points will grant more score towards victory

If a point is lost in a lower tier, all higher tier points it granted access to will stop counting towards your score until the lower tier point is achieved again

Victory will now be graded in Bronze, Silver or Gold. Each level will award 1, 2 and 3 trophies respectively.

Progression is being updated, Trophies will now be tracked across playthroughs for unlocking additional victory cards and Starting Bonuses

New Environmental Effect: Wind

Each map will have a wind direction set at the start of the game

Xethane and Pollution will be moved by wind, Xethane will be pushed at a lesser rate than pollution

Wind strength will vary over time

New Game Option: Choose Game Length

Game length can be set at the start of a new game

Can choose to start a short, normal, or long game

Short games require fewer points to claim victory, long games will require more points

Miscellaneous

Updated VFX for research efficiency upgrades

Added exhaust VFX to trucks

🪐Damaged flag will appear on devices that get destroyed in combat

This will make it much easier to know when a device on a ship is not working because it needs to be fully repaired

🪐Tutorials will now prompt players before immediately delivering tutorial instructions

The first few tutorial steps will still automatically play, after those players will be prompted to accept the next objective when they are ready

A building's health bar will now always display when the fire intensity bar displays

Added Braxton's audio logs

Updated the priorities icon in the worker management panel

Balance

🪐Roads are always non-flammable

🪐All buildings are now unlocked with credits

Reduced the time increase from each researched node by 20%

Increased turret health by 10/15/20 for levels 1/2/3

Reduced the health of tier 1 and 2 Rebel ships by -20 and -10 respectively

Fixes

Fixed space bar exiting the building after renaming it while inside

Fixed connecting two storage facilities initially displaying a full progress bar until the job starts

Fixed building selection SFX playing louder after exiting an interior view

Fixed Power Shield M VFX only displaying when powering off

Fixed an issue where the "Under attack" and "Building on Fire" banners could still be clicked after they went away

Fixed a number of issues that could occur when pausing and resuming device construction/dismantle jobs

Fixed audio log background SFX continuing to play if a log finished playing in the codex

Fixed an issue with advisor's being louder when talking to you while inside a ship

You can find the full list of known issues here.