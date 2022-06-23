Patch 0.26.1

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.
Changes and New Features
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
New Gameplay Feature: Starting Bonuses
- Starting bonuses will offer powerful boosts that can change how you approach each game
- Each bonus will also have a related drawback, so choose carefully!
- At the start of a new game you can pick 1 (or none) of 4 bonuses
Victory Conditions 2.0
- Victory conditions have been re-worked to Victory Contracts!
- Victory points are now arranged in a tier list by victory card
- In order to unlock a victory point in a higher tier, you must first complete an adjacent victory point in the tier below
- Unlocking higher tier points will grant more score towards victory
- If a point is lost in a lower tier, all higher tier points it granted access to will stop counting towards your score until the lower tier point is achieved again
- Victory will now be graded in Bronze, Silver or Gold. Each level will award 1, 2 and 3 trophies respectively.
- Progression is being updated, Trophies will now be tracked across playthroughs for unlocking additional victory cards and Starting Bonuses
New Environmental Effect: Wind
- Each map will have a wind direction set at the start of the game
- Xethane and Pollution will be moved by wind, Xethane will be pushed at a lesser rate than pollution
- Wind strength will vary over time
New Game Option: Choose Game Length
- Game length can be set at the start of a new game
- Can choose to start a short, normal, or long game
- Short games require fewer points to claim victory, long games will require more points
Miscellaneous
- Updated VFX for research efficiency upgrades
- Added exhaust VFX to trucks
- 🪐Damaged flag will appear on devices that get destroyed in combat
- This will make it much easier to know when a device on a ship is not working because it needs to be fully repaired
- 🪐Tutorials will now prompt players before immediately delivering tutorial instructions
- The first few tutorial steps will still automatically play, after those players will be prompted to accept the next objective when they are ready
- A building's health bar will now always display when the fire intensity bar displays
- Added Braxton's audio logs
- Updated the priorities icon in the worker management panel
Balance
- 🪐Roads are always non-flammable
- 🪐All buildings are now unlocked with credits
- Reduced the time increase from each researched node by 20%
- Increased turret health by 10/15/20 for levels 1/2/3
- Reduced the health of tier 1 and 2 Rebel ships by -20 and -10 respectively
Fixes
- Fixed space bar exiting the building after renaming it while inside
- Fixed connecting two storage facilities initially displaying a full progress bar until the job starts
- Fixed building selection SFX playing louder after exiting an interior view
- Fixed Power Shield M VFX only displaying when powering off
- Fixed an issue where the "Under attack" and "Building on Fire" banners could still be clicked after they went away
- Fixed a number of issues that could occur when pausing and resuming device construction/dismantle jobs
- Fixed audio log background SFX continuing to play if a log finished playing in the codex
- Fixed an issue with advisor's being louder when talking to you while inside a ship
Changed depots in experimental branch