Get 50% off Post Scriptum during the Steam Summer Sale!

It's the end of June and you know what that means, right? It means the Steam Summer Sale of 2022 is here and an amazing deal on thousands of awesome games. But of course Post Scriptum what you've been eyeing and there are awesome news, because Post Scriptum will be 50% off during the Summer Sale this year.

Speaking of awesome news in case you missed it, we recently update Post Scriptum to the latest version of Unreal Engine and there are plenty of new improvements that have been made. You can read more about that here:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/736220/announcements/detail/3359136219529293068

50% off Post Scriptum during Steam Summer Sale

June 23rd - July 7th @ 10 AM Pacific

Starting today at 10 AM Pacific and running until 10 AM Pacific on July 7th, Post Scriptum will be 50% off throughout the entire Steam Summer Sale.

So if you've been eyeing Post Scriptum or know a buddy you'd like to bring along into battle, now is the chance to get a good deal on Post Scriptum, one of the most immersive WW2 Tactical Shooters on the market.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/736220/Post_Scriptum/

With the Engine Update last week, we have been working non-stop to ensure that we fix the most vital and biggest bugs. We will of course continue fixing issues over the next coming weeks as well.

We want to thank everyone who has helped us by reporting bugs and giving us feedback about what isn't working, so that we can adequately prioritize them.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.583.2400

Fixed issues with weapons and markers sometimes being delayed in deployment due to network replication.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing vehicles to disappear on map change.

Fixed players missing kits on Utah Beach Invasion.

Fixed an issue causing some vehicles to cull far too early.

Fixed an issue causing certain throwable weapons to explode over and over.

Adjusted the VOIP volumes once more to find a better balance.

Disabled the filter, causing VOIP to become quiet temporarily while a permanent fix is worked on.

Temporarily disabled Chinese due to font incompatibility. Will be back at a later date when a suitable font replacement is found.

The respawn button can no longer be spammed, which sometimes led to players getting stuck.

Possible fix to black and white out of bounds filter being stuck on screen.

Fixed radio filter resetting when using an AMD CPU.

Fixed a bug that caused players to be able to build unlimited amounts of FOBs.

Adjusted some ditch collision to stop players sliding back down.

Fixed Flak 36 being unable to rearm using supplies from construction truck.

Fixed floating FR Commander car on Maginot Offensive layers.

Fixed US repair crane sunk into ground on Velmolen.

Fixed Grave swamp where vehicles would explode without being underwater.

Fixed doubled cars on Arnhem.

Fixed some missing city flooring on Doorwerth.

Fixed Veghel river being driveable.

Fixed Arnhem river being driveable.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games

