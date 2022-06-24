ver1.1.0 is now available

Ver. 1.1.0, which reflects user feedback on ver. 1.0.0, is now available.

Major changes

The difficulty level of Expert Mode has been greatly improved. The difficulty level has been made more tense.

The mini-map locations have been added.

The appearance of the mini-map has been changed to be more prominent.

The white center point of the play screen has a black border to reduce screen sickness.

Changed some text that was difficult to read.

The difficulty of some puzzles has been slightly increased.

Some puzzles have been modified to make them easier to understand.

Fixed a bug caused by enemy vomit.

Fixed a bug in which the enemy could find you even though you were through a wall in some places.

Fixed other minor bugs.

