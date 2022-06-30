 Skip to content

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.4.4 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Park Managers!

Update 1.4.4 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the full list of changes and updates below:

Base Game

Dinosaurs

  • Additional fix for dinosaurs and species being stuck after landscape painting and fence placement edits
  • Fix for dinosaurs standing still for a few minutes trying to perform a dominance fight a long distance away
  • Fix for dinosaurs navigating through a fence after failing to attack a vehicle
  • Stop wrangled dinosaurs from causing issues to the game economy unless they actually hit a guest.

UI

  • Power hubs now show running cost in their Info Panel

  • Emergency shelters now show their coverage tooltip in the hover Tooltip

  • Don't declare wrangled dinosaurs as threats when we detect that they can access guests

  • Fixed an issue where the help screens would still adjust layout to fit in subtitles, even if subtitles are disabled

  • Fixed an issue where the building upgrade button could have its label overlapped by the button prompt

  • Fix for Biosyn Sandbox Mode build tab being visible when you don't have the DLC installed

  • Fixed a softlock when double-tapping multiple buttons in the Staff Hiring screen

  • Improvements to performance while a dinosaur is pinned with the landscape panel open

  • Fix for an issue in which the options menu would appear misaligned and lose most functionality while scrolling by dragging the scrollbar

  • Guided tour tracks now appear in the map view

  • Allow players to back out of selecting dinosaur placement mode whilst using dinosaur transport multi-selection tool

Buildings and Vehicles

  • Player controlled vehicle wheels should no longer clip into buildings

  • Fixed large Dinosaurs blocking their own hatchery exit for 60 seconds

  • Fixed an issue where drones would get stuck when attempting to exit an aviary hatchery

  • Fix for game blocker where if player had 1 aviary and 1 PMF and were unable to place a flying reptile in either location

  • Fixed guided tours leaving the building at a slow rate

  • Fixed guests not sitting in the right place in lagoon audience stands

  • Fixed vehicles shaking when driving

  • Allow player driven guided tour vehicles to go through aviary tour gates

  • Fixed vehicle wheels from clipping the ground

Sandbox Mode

  • Fixed an issue where you could select cosmetic variants of a building that is locked by research in sandbox mode

  • Added Small and Medium Modern fences to the Jurassic Park building set for Sandbox mode

  • Fixed Park Tour track placement not appearing in Park Tour UI in Sandbox Mode

Jurassic World Database

  • Added Invisible Tour Gate and DFW Tour Gate to the Sandbox tech tree to make the database entry unlockable

Campaign

  • Fixed an issue where the Capture Team would stay at the Response Facility during the Allosaurus cutscene in Campaign 2 if assigned to a ranger post

Audio

  • Fixed decoration objects having no rotation audio after being placed

  • DFW Guided tour VO no longer refers to Jurassic World

  • Fixed some reverb on some VO lines

Other Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the camera would be in the wrong location after loading a save file

  • Adjusted English translations so they work with both singular and plural

  • Updated translations for mismatched subtitles in all languages

  • Various localisation fixes in all languages

  • Various stability and crash fixes

Dominion Biosyn Expansion

Dinosaurs

  • Reduced ragdoll shaking on the Quetzalcoatlus

Campaign

  • Fix hovering paths allowing you to delete charred ruins

Sandbox Mode

  • Added Biosyn Valley specific biome tree set for Sandbox Mode
  • Added decoration variants of the Rustler Defences for Sandbox mode
  • Added Aviary perch points to the Biosyn Era set
  • Fixed an issue where the decoration menu could be empty if filtering by 'Biosyn' in a different menu

UI

  • Fixed fossils showing in amber mine extractions

  • Updated Scorched Earth help screen

  • Added a recharging icon over rebooting flashbang rustler defences

  • Filled empty text box with the name of the cleared charred ruins when inspecting scientists in the control centre.

  • Fixed missing UI image for Quetzalcoatlus fossils

  • Fixed invisible gate being remembered as a fence selection

Jurassic World Database

  • Dominion Biosyn Expansion new species are now automatically unlocked in the JWDB

Buildings and Vehicles

  • Reduced instances of Rustler vehicles clipping through each other

  • Removed flicker on the Biosyn MVU

  • Fixed Invisible Gate not animating consistently

Jurassic World Dominion Chaos Theory

  • Fixed an issue where loading an autosave will prevent Rustlers attacking your park, blocking progress.
  • Added roundworm dart to the tech tree
  • Removed redundant unlock requirement for Lagoon & Aviary at the end of the level
  • Fixed Rustler vehicles being forced through a fence when rammed by Ranger teams
  • Players will now be taken to the correct research node when selecting 'Go To Research' from the Rustler Defences menu

Audio

  • Fixed placement audio on Rustler Defences
