Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.4.4 Patch Notes

Hello Park Managers!

Update 1.4.4 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the full list of changes and updates below:

Dinosaurs

UI

Power hubs now show running cost in their Info Panel

Emergency shelters now show their coverage tooltip in the hover Tooltip

Don't declare wrangled dinosaurs as threats when we detect that they can access guests

Fixed an issue where the help screens would still adjust layout to fit in subtitles, even if subtitles are disabled

Fixed an issue where the building upgrade button could have its label overlapped by the button prompt

Fix for Biosyn Sandbox Mode build tab being visible when you don't have the DLC installed

Fixed a softlock when double-tapping multiple buttons in the Staff Hiring screen

Improvements to performance while a dinosaur is pinned with the landscape panel open

Fix for an issue in which the options menu would appear misaligned and lose most functionality while scrolling by dragging the scrollbar

Guided tour tracks now appear in the map view