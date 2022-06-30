Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.4.4 Patch Notes

Hello Park Managers!
Update 1.4.4 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the full list of changes and updates below:
Base Game
Dinosaurs
- Additional fix for dinosaurs and species being stuck after landscape painting and fence placement edits
- Fix for dinosaurs standing still for a few minutes trying to perform a dominance fight a long distance away
- Fix for dinosaurs navigating through a fence after failing to attack a vehicle
- Stop wrangled dinosaurs from causing issues to the game economy unless they actually hit a guest.
UI
-
Power hubs now show running cost in their Info Panel
-
Emergency shelters now show their coverage tooltip in the hover Tooltip
-
Don't declare wrangled dinosaurs as threats when we detect that they can access guests
-
Fixed an issue where the help screens would still adjust layout to fit in subtitles, even if subtitles are disabled
-
Fixed an issue where the building upgrade button could have its label overlapped by the button prompt
-
Fix for Biosyn Sandbox Mode build tab being visible when you don't have the DLC installed
-
Fixed a softlock when double-tapping multiple buttons in the Staff Hiring screen
-
Improvements to performance while a dinosaur is pinned with the landscape panel open
-
Fix for an issue in which the options menu would appear misaligned and lose most functionality while scrolling by dragging the scrollbar
-
Guided tour tracks now appear in the map view
-
Allow players to back out of selecting dinosaur placement mode whilst using dinosaur transport multi-selection tool
Buildings and Vehicles
-
Player controlled vehicle wheels should no longer clip into buildings
-
Fixed large Dinosaurs blocking their own hatchery exit for 60 seconds
-
Fixed an issue where drones would get stuck when attempting to exit an aviary hatchery
-
Fix for game blocker where if player had 1 aviary and 1 PMF and were unable to place a flying reptile in either location
-
Fixed guided tours leaving the building at a slow rate
-
Fixed guests not sitting in the right place in lagoon audience stands
-
Fixed vehicles shaking when driving
-
Allow player driven guided tour vehicles to go through aviary tour gates
-
Fixed vehicle wheels from clipping the ground
Sandbox Mode
-
Fixed an issue where you could select cosmetic variants of a building that is locked by research in sandbox mode
-
Added Small and Medium Modern fences to the Jurassic Park building set for Sandbox mode
-
Fixed Park Tour track placement not appearing in Park Tour UI in Sandbox Mode
Jurassic World Database
- Added Invisible Tour Gate and DFW Tour Gate to the Sandbox tech tree to make the database entry unlockable
Campaign
- Fixed an issue where the Capture Team would stay at the Response Facility during the Allosaurus cutscene in Campaign 2 if assigned to a ranger post
Audio
-
Fixed decoration objects having no rotation audio after being placed
-
DFW Guided tour VO no longer refers to Jurassic World
-
Fixed some reverb on some VO lines
Other Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where the camera would be in the wrong location after loading a save file
-
Adjusted English translations so they work with both singular and plural
-
Updated translations for mismatched subtitles in all languages
-
Various localisation fixes in all languages
-
Various stability and crash fixes
Dominion Biosyn Expansion
Dinosaurs
- Reduced ragdoll shaking on the Quetzalcoatlus
Campaign
- Fix hovering paths allowing you to delete charred ruins
Sandbox Mode
- Added Biosyn Valley specific biome tree set for Sandbox Mode
- Added decoration variants of the Rustler Defences for Sandbox mode
- Added Aviary perch points to the Biosyn Era set
- Fixed an issue where the decoration menu could be empty if filtering by 'Biosyn' in a different menu
UI
-
Fixed fossils showing in amber mine extractions
-
Updated Scorched Earth help screen
-
Added a recharging icon over rebooting flashbang rustler defences
-
Filled empty text box with the name of the cleared charred ruins when inspecting scientists in the control centre.
-
Fixed missing UI image for Quetzalcoatlus fossils
-
Fixed invisible gate being remembered as a fence selection
Jurassic World Database
- Dominion Biosyn Expansion new species are now automatically unlocked in the JWDB
Buildings and Vehicles
-
Reduced instances of Rustler vehicles clipping through each other
-
Removed flicker on the Biosyn MVU
-
Fixed Invisible Gate not animating consistently
Jurassic World Dominion Chaos Theory
- Fixed an issue where loading an autosave will prevent Rustlers attacking your park, blocking progress.
- Added roundworm dart to the tech tree
- Removed redundant unlock requirement for Lagoon & Aviary at the end of the level
- Fixed Rustler vehicles being forced through a fence when rammed by Ranger teams
- Players will now be taken to the correct research node when selecting 'Go To Research' from the Rustler Defences menu
Audio
- Fixed placement audio on Rustler Defences
Changed files in this update