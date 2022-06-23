Update 17: More server options, a new weapon and balancing changes!

This smaller update adds new dedicated server options and admin tools, fixes some gadget exploits, and brings some balancing changes to cop and robber classes.

Server admins can now set a "NoTeamDamage" value in their server config to prevent any team damage by bullets and can add themselves as server admin by setting the "ServerOwnerID" to their SteamID64. After doing so, they can instantly kick players from their server without having to go through the voting process.

Previously, cops could place some gadgets in front of a character to see how they would react, the AI instantly avoided it, while robber players understandably had some delay in their reaction, leading to them being killed by the cops. A new "AI Obstacle Reaction Time" system now adds some latency to the NPCs reaction time to those obstacles, and should prevent robbers getting killed from this trick.

The Sheriff was one of the weaker cop classes, which is why she now has a "Rope Launcher" as a secondary weapon, allowing her to cuff suspects over larger distances! Multiple other smaller exploit fixes and balancing changes have been implemented, you can take a look at them in the full changelog below!

Full changelog:

added fps limiter

added new "Rope Launcher" as new Sheriff secondary weapon

added new "AI Obstacle Reaction Time" system that adds a realistic reaction time to the NPC pathing, preventing checks by placing gadgets infront of robbers

added new "AI Obstacle Reaction Time" system to barbed wire, caution barriers, FED holograms and H.A.S. stations

added "ServerOwnerID" dedicated server setting, sets server owners SteamID64, he can then instantly kick players from the server in-game

added "NoTeamDamage" dedicated server setting, prevents team damage from bullets if set to true

Changes:

dead robbers can now spectate other robbers riding horses

drones now get destroyed when being tasered/EMPed

taking off your cuffs now takes 2 seconds

removed Pilots initial 5 second plane cooldown

increased Pilots plane firerate without weapon upgrade (from 25% to 50%)

reduced Vigil smart cctvs from 2 to 1

Vigil now gains an addtional cctv for each placed cctv that observed suspicous activity

increased Hitman VIP kill reward from 15,000$ to 17,500$

Map Changes:

fixed lighting issue on New York

Fixes:

fixed Poison teargas exploit

fixed spectators looking under the map after the bot they spectated died

fixed previous Pickpockets pickpocket duration changes not being applied correctly (duration now correctly reduced from 0.75s to 0.25s)

Level Editor: