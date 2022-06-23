Update 1.4.0 - Mixed-use zoning, driving mode and unique buildings

NEW
Mixed Use Zones
We can now build mixed use lots. Work similarly to the classic RCI zones and have 4 stages. Developers can build 2 types: a mix of retail jobs and middle income housing or a mix of office jobs and high income housing. Since they require two types of demand, mixed use buildings are a bit more
difficult to grow. They also require higher land value than other buildings.
Mixed use buildings generate 50% less traffic. They can only be zoned once you have at least 3500 middle class citizens.
Added 26 mixed use buildings (heights range from 16m to 200m). Each building can spawn in 2 color variation.
Added a car driving mode "Grand State Auto".
Vehicles, buildings and roads have collision boxes. The player's car can be damaged. Comes with 2 camera positions (press "C"). The mayor's car can be driven as soon as you build your first road.
Added a Stadium (16x16, bigger than the university!). Unlocks with at least 150,000 middle income citizens.
Added a Museum. Unlocks when you have 40,000 upper income citizens.
Added 6 new maps (New Coastal and New Valleys). All come with large and truly flat areas that are easily buildable. Elevations are more detailed and realistic (heightmaps are taken from modified real world data instead of being computer generated).
Redesigned the upper UI and added 3 new categories: Leisure, Mixed Use Zone and Transport. Moved the census tool next to the news headline.
Rewrote the road construction tool entirely. More beginner friendly, adapts to almost any combination. Adjacent tiles now updates automatically when destroyed. (does not apply to avenues and highways)
New terrain blocks and new cliffs. Less cubic looking.
BUG FIXES & CHANGES
- The screen was in some cases not being displayed fully with black bars on the sides. If you were affected you might need to open the city, go back to Nation and reopen it. Changed the way the last camera position is saved. [reported first by Be Kind]
- Industrial and Commercial buildings were still counting walking commuters as if they were using cars. Improved road usage computation.
- Changed GDP computation. Is lower with lots of low income citizens, higher with lots of high income citizens.
- Built and unbuilt map tiles in Nation view had different coast lines.
- Trees are now hidden when bulldozing too. [requested by Yannis]
- Moved randomize city name button to prevent tooltip from overlapping.
- Abandoned buildings were not displaying reason of abandonment in the new census tool.
- Required land value and demand were not reset in the new census tool if the building was abandoned or transformed into a parking. [reported by Feywild Shaper]
- The new census tool can now displays the reason why a vacant lot is not getting built and the citizen commuting distance.
- Changed the computation of the park score, now "Parks & Leisure". Increased the effect of quality of life on immigration.
- Reduced default speed of immigration in small cities.
- Graphs for education, health, religion and others were not properly scaled. [reported by dictator]
- Fixed a couple of typos. Fixed image compression issue for the intro credits. Fixed university requirement not turning green. [reported by Omnius]
- Changed the initial cost of dollars, now only based upon the exchange rate. Increments of 20k. [suggested by Omnius]
- When the Nation's data is missing or corrupted the game will now redirect you directly to the Create Nation screen. In some case the missing data was freezing the game. [reported by Dan R.]
- Boats were unable to navigate close to the edges of the map, creating internal errors that might have led to more lag. [found thanks to Feywild Shaper]
- Achievements could only be unlocked in a specific order. For example, you could not unlock Futurologist if you never unlocked Capitalist Overlord. This is just because of crap code, was not intended.
- The futurologist achievement was waiting for 19 buildings to be unlocked instead of the existing 18 and could therefore never be triggered. [reported by Feywild Shaper]
- Max immigration bonus from airport connection is now 100% (before 4000%).
- Immigration effects for Least Advanced Countries were always 0% (UI only).
- Icons in immigration panel were not matching texts [reported by Romulo]
- Education yellow warning was disregarding high schools current usage [reported by Romulo]
- Max demand growth step increased to 52 for all business demands (before 28) when population is above 1M [requested by Dictator]
- Maintenance cost of pedestrian walkways increased to $5 per tile to match with parks costs. (Cost is added to transports, not parks)
- The effect of ports and airports capacity on inflation was erroneous [reported by Jacob BD and Omnius]
- Births from arcologies were incorrect and were messing up the global birth rate.
- Births from slums were not counted.
- If the economic freedom index exceeded 100, the government label was missing. [reported by Dictator]
- The new census tool was sometimes showing health and education numbers for commercial buildings.
- Replaced a track that was triggering a copyright claim on youtube [reported by OverchargedEgg]
- Fixed a new memory leak related to terrain updates!
- Leveling terrain could spawn grass underwater. Terrain modifications above ground now preserve existing vegetation correctly.
