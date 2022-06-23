Update 1.4.0 - Mixed-use zoning, driving mode and unique buildings

NEW

Mixed Use Zones

We can now build mixed use lots. Work similarly to the classic RCI zones and have 4 stages. Developers can build 2 types: a mix of retail jobs and middle income housing or a mix of office jobs and high income housing. Since they require two types of demand, mixed use buildings are a bit more

difficult to grow. They also require higher land value than other buildings.

Mixed use buildings generate 50% less traffic. They can only be zoned once you have at least 3500 middle class citizens.

Added 26 mixed use buildings (heights range from 16m to 200m). Each building can spawn in 2 color variation.



Added a car driving mode "Grand State Auto".

Vehicles, buildings and roads have collision boxes. The player's car can be damaged. Comes with 2 camera positions (press "C"). The mayor's car can be driven as soon as you build your first road.



Added a Stadium (16x16, bigger than the university!). Unlocks with at least 150,000 middle income citizens.



Added a Museum. Unlocks when you have 40,000 upper income citizens.



Added 6 new maps (New Coastal and New Valleys). All come with large and truly flat areas that are easily buildable. Elevations are more detailed and realistic (heightmaps are taken from modified real world data instead of being computer generated).



Redesigned the upper UI and added 3 new categories: Leisure, Mixed Use Zone and Transport. Moved the census tool next to the news headline.

Rewrote the road construction tool entirely. More beginner friendly, adapts to almost any combination. Adjacent tiles now updates automatically when destroyed. (does not apply to avenues and highways)

New terrain blocks and new cliffs. Less cubic looking.

BUG FIXES & CHANGES