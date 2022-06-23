You can now collect items in the aging barrels and aging racks without having to enter their menus.

We have fixed a bug that prevented experience gems from following the player.

We have fixed a bug in the cursor indicating where to dig and till.

We have fixed a bug in the price of aged beers.

We have fixed a bug that allowed to duplicate items with the second player.

We have fixed a bug that showed wrongly the arms in relation to the objects on the table.