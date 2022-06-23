 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 23 June 2022

v0.5.1.3

Build 8994924

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now collect items in the aging barrels and aging racks without having to enter their menus.
We have fixed a bug that prevented experience gems from following the player.
We have fixed a bug in the cursor indicating where to dig and till.
We have fixed a bug in the price of aged beers.
We have fixed a bug that allowed to duplicate items with the second player.
We have fixed a bug that showed wrongly the arms in relation to the objects on the table.

