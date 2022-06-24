CSD 3 New Patch Released!

Hey everyone! We just released a new CSD 3 build for both PC and Mac, woo! Here's all the changes:

All Versions

Improved performance by rebuilding the game using the latest Game Maker 2.2 edition, which is why the patch download is so large.

Improved performance in the opening menu screen as well as the first tutorial with changes to the texture loading system.

Replaced opening text splash with a new Cook Serve Forever splash.

Fixed and improved some visual menu elements to better integrate gamepad and PC/mouse controls.

Mac Version

The game now runs on a new build for Mac that properly integrates all Steam features into the game (up until now we had a separate beta branch to use if players wanted to use certain Steam features like Achievements).

As always, you can roll back to the previous version in the Beta Branch should you need to (right click CSD 3 on Steam, properties, then beta branches and select v1.01)

In case you didn't know, Cook Serve Forever was announced recently! If you love cookin' and servin' then you're gonna love our all new take on this series. Check it out and wishlist/follow today, every wishlist and follow helps TREMENDOUSLY!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1928090/Cook_Serve_Forever/

I hope everyone is doing well in these difficult times, sending much love to everyone.