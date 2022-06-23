Update notes for v1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8994823 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 19:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Update based on community feedback.

🛠️ Adjusted auto-gathering behavior of units, now it will return to the resource it was gathering.

🐛 Fixed bug that completed extractor build tutorial even when another build type was created.

🐛 Fixed bug that could cause the main level to start without units.

🎁 Added game over screen in tutorial.

🎁 Added option to change interface scale to increase or decrease the size of texts and game windows.

🎁 BETA - Added save system with steam remote storage integration, now it will be possible to continue games from the last save point.

The game will continue to receive updates based on community feedback, if you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, just let me know.

Thanks.