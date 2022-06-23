Patch 1.03D Hot Fix is live!

Hey folks
Just wanted to let you know that a hotfix for Patch 1.03, labelled 1.03D has now been deployed to Steam and should be deployed tomorrow on all other storefronts and platforms if all goes well.
This hot fix addresses the following issues introduced with the patch earlier this week or that had not made it on time for inclusion on said patch:
- Fix for Player inventory duplicating and over riding Player's Horse inventory
- Fix for Ranged Weapon fire rate going crazy in some rare contexts
- Fix for Weapon Perks and Item Durability being reset when put in Horse' Saddlebag or Bank Safe after save/reload
- Fix (for real this time!) Ruth becoming hostile after being captured during a Bounty mission
- Fix for Dead Zone issue on GamePad (introduced when fixing the one on Mouse)
- Fix for some Amulets effects remaining active after unequipping the amulet
We apologize for the inconvenience resulting from those bugs and we hope those fixes will now allow you to fully enjoy the latest patch!
If you haven't already, feel free to check out all the content of Weird West Patch 1.03 below and don't forget to join our community DISCORD SERVER for some fun chats!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1097350/view/5791080985747885401
Changed files in this update