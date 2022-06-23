Patch 1.03D Hot Fix is live!

Hey folks

Just wanted to let you know that a hotfix for Patch 1.03, labelled 1.03D has now been deployed to Steam and should be deployed tomorrow on all other storefronts and platforms if all goes well.

This hot fix addresses the following issues introduced with the patch earlier this week or that had not made it on time for inclusion on said patch:

Fix for Player inventory duplicating and over riding Player's Horse inventory

Fix for Ranged Weapon fire rate going crazy in some rare contexts

Fix for Weapon Perks and Item Durability being reset when put in Horse' Saddlebag or Bank Safe after save/reload

Fix (for real this time!) Ruth becoming hostile after being captured during a Bounty mission

Fix for Dead Zone issue on GamePad (introduced when fixing the one on Mouse)

Fix for some Amulets effects remaining active after unequipping the amulet

We apologize for the inconvenience resulting from those bugs and we hope those fixes will now allow you to fully enjoy the latest patch!

If you haven't already, feel free to check out all the content of Weird West Patch 1.03 below and don't forget to join our community DISCORD SERVER for some fun chats!

