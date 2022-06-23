Turn the Line! (Ver 1.2.0) Patch Notes

**

**

**

**

According to the existing roadmap, the update for Week 4 is expected to take place in June.

However, to bring more fun to our users, rather than revealing the stages

with our new design concept in Week 5, we decided to include them in Week 4.

Therefore, even if the update schedule is postponed, we intend to introduce the stage with a new

design concept in Week 4 of the update.