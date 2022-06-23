 Skip to content

TurnTheLine update for 23 June 2022

Turn the Line! (Ver 1.2.0) Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8994634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

🐰Support language has been added.

**

  • Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), and Japanese are now supported.
  • Language can be selected from the Options → Language Selection tab.

**

🐰Roadmap has been partially changed.

**

  • According to the existing roadmap, the update for Week 4 is expected to take place in June.

  • However, to bring more fun to our users, rather than revealing the stages
    with our new design concept in Week 5, we decided to include them in Week 4.

  • Therefore, even if the update schedule is postponed, we intend to introduce the stage with a new
    design concept in Week 4 of the update.

  • This time, we're going to offer you a completely different vibe. Below is our graphic sample
    in the making.

  • This time, Alex and Prod.Team 1 will be assigned to a Shaved Ice Factory in the summer resort!

  • Even at the resort, you're not allowed to get off work without finishing your job.

  • This really is the time to finish work quickly and enjoy all that the resort has to offer.

  • Meanwhile, there's ongoing internal discussion regarding the online multiplayer feature.

  • More details will be officially announced once confirmed.

**

🐰Modifications

**

  • Fixed the issue of some text being hidden in the skin acquisition UI
  • In order to fix the issue of interrupted texts on the stage selection UI, the UI layout has been modified
  • Added Skin Selection as selectable UI feature in the lobby
  • Some English texts have been revised

**

🐰Known Bugs

**

  • UI manipulation errors after connecting to gamepad
  • Issue of some achievements not being accounted for
  • Issue of 'best record' not being renewed after game play
  • Issue of ingredients floating around in some maps
