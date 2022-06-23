Turn the Line! (Ver 1.2.0) Patch Notes

**
🐰Support language has been added.
**
- Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), and Japanese are now supported.
- Language can be selected from the Options → Language Selection tab.
**
🐰Roadmap has been partially changed.
**
-
According to the existing roadmap, the update for Week 4 is expected to take place in June.
-
However, to bring more fun to our users, rather than revealing the stages
with our new design concept in Week 5, we decided to include them in Week 4.
-
Therefore, even if the update schedule is postponed, we intend to introduce the stage with a new
design concept in Week 4 of the update.
-
This time, we're going to offer you a completely different vibe. Below is our graphic sample
in the making.
-
This time, Alex and Prod.Team 1 will be assigned to a Shaved Ice Factory in the summer resort!
-
Even at the resort, you're not allowed to get off work without finishing your job.
-
This really is the time to finish work quickly and enjoy all that the resort has to offer.
-
Meanwhile, there's ongoing internal discussion regarding the online multiplayer feature.
-
More details will be officially announced once confirmed.
**
🐰Modifications
**
- Fixed the issue of some text being hidden in the skin acquisition UI
- In order to fix the issue of interrupted texts on the stage selection UI, the UI layout has been modified
- Added Skin Selection as selectable UI feature in the lobby
- Some English texts have been revised
**
🐰Known Bugs
**
- UI manipulation errors after connecting to gamepad
- Issue of some achievements not being accounted for
- Issue of 'best record' not being renewed after game play
- Issue of ingredients floating around in some maps
