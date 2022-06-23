Game update on June 23, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8994630 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 15:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi, dear friends, the contents of this update are as follows:

1: Now when the attack posture is switched, the weapons will also be changed, which will bring a more accurate battle feeling;

2: When enhance a clothing, if the choosen one is fullbody clothing, the strengthening result will be doubled;

3: The function of changing the charm of clothing is added in the enhance place;

4: The function of adjusting music volume and sound effect volume is added in the setting interface;

5: The judgment method of acquire a geted clothing has been changed. When picking clothing, either it was already geted will be judged according to the clothing name;

6: In the backpack interface, the functions of fast saving and fast reading of current wearing clothes are added;

7: Fixed the problem that when enhance a wearing clothing, , it needs to be re worn after enhance;

8: Increased the diversity of "revenge road" events, added a new scenario event, and added more tricks to the original scenario events;

9: Add some new clothes;

10: Added 3 new hairstyles;

11: Adjusted some skills and attack posture, and fixed some other problems;

As you see, thank you very much for your support and comments. Have a good game time.

From P&B