Portal Mortal version 1.0.5

- Added new block: Player Physics. With this, you can freely tweak some key values related to player's physics.
- Fixed an issue, where player could clip though the ceiling or floor, if they were running agains the wall while gravity was being reversed.
- Fixed an issue, where closing down the server would apply every key pressed to an active field.
- Fixed an issue, where Eye of the Guardian wouldn't stop its looping sound after player died.
- Fixed an issue, where ice wasn't melting as fast as anticipated on lower frames.
- Fixed an issue, where music would cut back to first played track on final levels.
- Ubuntu: Included some libraries as part of the build. Hopefully this helps the game to run better.
Ubuntu users may experience slightly longer startup times (20-30 seconds). I'm still trying to investigate why this is a thing, but it's still better than the initial 10 minutes I encountered after upgrading GameMaker IDE to the latest version.
Changed files in this update