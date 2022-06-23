 Skip to content

Portal Mortal update for 23 June 2022

Portal Mortal version 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new block: Player Physics. With this, you can freely tweak some key values related to player's physics.
  • Fixed an issue, where player could clip though the ceiling or floor, if they were running agains the wall while gravity was being reversed.
  • Fixed an issue, where closing down the server would apply every key pressed to an active field.
  • Fixed an issue, where Eye of the Guardian wouldn't stop its looping sound after player died.
  • Fixed an issue, where ice wasn't melting as fast as anticipated on lower frames.
  • Fixed an issue, where music would cut back to first played track on final levels.
  • Ubuntu: Included some libraries as part of the build. Hopefully this helps the game to run better.

Ubuntu users may experience slightly longer startup times (20-30 seconds). I'm still trying to investigate why this is a thing, but it's still better than the initial 10 minutes I encountered after upgrading GameMaker IDE to the latest version.

