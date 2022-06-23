Portal Mortal version 1.0.5

Added new block: Player Physics. With this, you can freely tweak some key values related to player's physics.

Fixed an issue, where player could clip though the ceiling or floor, if they were running agains the wall while gravity was being reversed.

Fixed an issue, where closing down the server would apply every key pressed to an active field.

Fixed an issue, where Eye of the Guardian wouldn't stop its looping sound after player died.

Fixed an issue, where ice wasn't melting as fast as anticipated on lower frames.

Fixed an issue, where music would cut back to first played track on final levels.

Ubuntu: Included some libraries as part of the build. Hopefully this helps the game to run better.

Ubuntu users may experience slightly longer startup times (20-30 seconds). I'm still trying to investigate why this is a thing, but it's still better than the initial 10 minutes I encountered after upgrading GameMaker IDE to the latest version.