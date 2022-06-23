 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 23 June 2022

Update 1.27: Steam workshop + Map editor + Steam achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 8994511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Update 1.27 is available with important features!

Steam Workshop

Get the most out of Black One Blood Brothers with Steam Workshop. Find and install player-created maps, squads or musics or create your own and upload it directly to Steam.

Map editor

Create your own maps with an extremely powerful and easy-to-use editor directly ingame. Test and export your creations in-game. Share your maps with your friends and the community through steam Workshop.



Steam achievements

+100 steam achievements to unlock

Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]

MAP EDITOR

TEMPLATES:

  • Add: Empty map
  • Add: Forest
  • Add: Desert province
  • Add: Airport
  • Add: Tropical island
  • Add: Mountainous island
  • Add: Desert
  • Add: Canyon
  • Add: Waste lands
  • Add: Arctic

ASSETS:

  • Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Rocks - 69 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Cliffs - 34 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Ground - 7 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Little - 14 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Background - Mountain - 6 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Background - Plain - 32 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Big - 24 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Medium - 25 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Little - 16 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Road - 12 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Wall - 34 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Fence - 63 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Object - 178 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Little - 153 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Floor - 58 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Wall - 255 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Roof - 142 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Stair - 96 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Object - 148 assets

  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Decoration - 867 assets

  • Add: Combined actors - Buildings - 88 assets

  • Add: Combined actors - Interior - 18 assets

  • Add: Combined actors - Exterior - 116 assets

  • Add: Combined actors - Big tree - 20 assets

  • Add: Interactive actors - Security - 6 assets

  • Add: Interactive actors - Electricity - Point light - 29 assets

  • Add: Interactive actors - Electricity - Spot light - 1 assets

  • Add: Interactive actors - Explosive substances - 5 assets

  • Add: Interactive actors - Doors - 9 assets

  • Add: Interactive actors - Windows - 5 assets

  • Add: Interactive actors - Environment - 1 assets

  • Add: Spawners - Enemy - 4 assets

  • Add: Spawners - Task - 5 assets

  • Add: Spawners - Insertion - 4 assets

  • Add: Gameplay - 5 assets

STEAM WORKSHOP:

  • Add: Maps
  • Add: Musics
  • Add: Squads

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS:

  • Add: Simple (13)
  • Add: Maps (15)
  • Add: Game modes (6)
  • Add: Warrior (6)
  • Add: Professional (8)
  • Add: Patriot (11)
  • Add: Trophies (5)
  • Add: Tasks (11)
  • Add: Annihilation progression (7 levels)
  • Add: Operations progression (7 levels)
  • Add: Tasks progression (7 levels)
  • Add: Rank progression (6 levels)

GAMEPLAY:

  • Fix: Bullet impact might not diffuse noise correctly if material not assigned
  • Fix: Laser point location on some weapons
  • Fix: AI enemy has wrong destination at init
  • Fix: Error location of enemy spawn in a desert building in "Al-Jan province" map
  • Fix: Some unforeseen events errors
  • Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors in "Lost Island"
  • Fix: Some AI errors
  • Fix: Some scripts errors

RENDERING:

  • Add: Custom music for deployment cinematic (name: Custom_Cinematic_Deployment.wav)
  • Improve: General stance of animations
  • Improve: Head position (TPS)
  • Improve: Reloading of assault rifle (TPS)
  • Fix: River rendering
  • Fix: Overlay of operators when return to squad editor
  • Fix: Missing SFX footstep
  • Fix: Some musics imported might be played correctly

UI:

  • Improve: Main menu structure
  • Improve: Rank structure
  • Improve: Check box design
