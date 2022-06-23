Update 1.27: Steam workshop + Map editor + Steam achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 8994511 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 14:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Dear operators,

Update 1.27 is available with important features!

Steam Workshop

Get the most out of Black One Blood Brothers with Steam Workshop. Find and install player-created maps, squads or musics or create your own and upload it directly to Steam.

Map editor

Create your own maps with an extremely powerful and easy-to-use editor directly ingame. Test and export your creations in-game. Share your maps with your friends and the community through steam Workshop.







Steam achievements

+100 steam achievements to unlock

Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,

Helios

[CHANGELOG]

MAP EDITOR

TEMPLATES:

Add: Empty map

Add: Forest

Add: Desert province

Add: Airport

Add: Tropical island

Add: Mountainous island

Add: Desert

Add: Canyon

Add: Waste lands

Add: Arctic

ASSETS:

Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Rocks - 69 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Cliffs - 34 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Ground - 7 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Little - 14 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Background - Mountain - 6 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Background - Plain - 32 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Big - 24 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Medium - 25 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Little - 16 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Road - 12 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Wall - 34 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Fence - 63 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Object - 178 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Little - 153 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Floor - 58 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Wall - 255 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Roof - 142 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Stair - 96 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Object - 148 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Decoration - 867 assets

Add: Combined actors - Buildings - 88 assets

Add: Combined actors - Interior - 18 assets

Add: Combined actors - Exterior - 116 assets

Add: Combined actors - Big tree - 20 assets

Add: Interactive actors - Security - 6 assets

Add: Interactive actors - Electricity - Point light - 29 assets

Add: Interactive actors - Electricity - Spot light - 1 assets

Add: Interactive actors - Explosive substances - 5 assets

Add: Interactive actors - Doors - 9 assets

Add: Interactive actors - Windows - 5 assets

Add: Interactive actors - Environment - 1 assets

Add: Spawners - Enemy - 4 assets

Add: Spawners - Task - 5 assets

Add: Spawners - Insertion - 4 assets

Add: Gameplay - 5 assets

STEAM WORKSHOP:

Add: Maps

Add: Musics

Add: Squads

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS:

Add: Simple (13)

Add: Maps (15)

Add: Game modes (6)

Add: Warrior (6)

Add: Professional (8)

Add: Patriot (11)

Add: Trophies (5)

Add: Tasks (11)

Add: Annihilation progression (7 levels)

Add: Operations progression (7 levels)

Add: Tasks progression (7 levels)

Add: Rank progression (6 levels)

GAMEPLAY:

Fix: Bullet impact might not diffuse noise correctly if material not assigned

Fix: Laser point location on some weapons

Fix: AI enemy has wrong destination at init

Fix: Error location of enemy spawn in a desert building in "Al-Jan province" map

Fix: Some unforeseen events errors

Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors in "Lost Island"

Fix: Some AI errors

Fix: Some scripts errors

RENDERING:

Add: Custom music for deployment cinematic (name: Custom_Cinematic_Deployment.wav)

Improve: General stance of animations

Improve: Head position (TPS)

Improve: Reloading of assault rifle (TPS)

Fix: River rendering

Fix: Overlay of operators when return to squad editor

Fix: Missing SFX footstep

Fix: Some musics imported might be played correctly

UI: