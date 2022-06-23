Update 1.27: Steam workshop + Map editor + Steam achievements

Dear operators,
Update 1.27 is available with important features!
Steam Workshop
Get the most out of Black One Blood Brothers with Steam Workshop. Find and install player-created maps, squads or musics or create your own and upload it directly to Steam.
Map editor
Create your own maps with an extremely powerful and easy-to-use editor directly ingame. Test and export your creations in-game. Share your maps with your friends and the community through steam Workshop.
Steam achievements
+100 steam achievements to unlock
Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
MAP EDITOR
TEMPLATES:
- Add: Empty map
- Add: Forest
- Add: Desert province
- Add: Airport
- Add: Tropical island
- Add: Mountainous island
- Add: Desert
- Add: Canyon
- Add: Waste lands
- Add: Arctic
ASSETS:
-
Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Rocks - 69 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Cliffs - 34 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Ground - 7 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Little - 14 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Background - Mountain - 6 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Background - Plain - 32 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Big - 24 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Medium - 25 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Little - 16 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Road - 12 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Wall - 34 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Fence - 63 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Object - 178 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Little - 153 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Floor - 58 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Wall - 255 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Roof - 142 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Stair - 96 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Object - 148 assets
-
Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Decoration - 867 assets
-
Add: Combined actors - Buildings - 88 assets
-
Add: Combined actors - Interior - 18 assets
-
Add: Combined actors - Exterior - 116 assets
-
Add: Combined actors - Big tree - 20 assets
-
Add: Interactive actors - Security - 6 assets
-
Add: Interactive actors - Electricity - Point light - 29 assets
-
Add: Interactive actors - Electricity - Spot light - 1 assets
-
Add: Interactive actors - Explosive substances - 5 assets
-
Add: Interactive actors - Doors - 9 assets
-
Add: Interactive actors - Windows - 5 assets
-
Add: Interactive actors - Environment - 1 assets
-
Add: Spawners - Enemy - 4 assets
-
Add: Spawners - Task - 5 assets
-
Add: Spawners - Insertion - 4 assets
-
Add: Gameplay - 5 assets
STEAM WORKSHOP:
- Add: Maps
- Add: Musics
- Add: Squads
STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS:
- Add: Simple (13)
- Add: Maps (15)
- Add: Game modes (6)
- Add: Warrior (6)
- Add: Professional (8)
- Add: Patriot (11)
- Add: Trophies (5)
- Add: Tasks (11)
- Add: Annihilation progression (7 levels)
- Add: Operations progression (7 levels)
- Add: Tasks progression (7 levels)
- Add: Rank progression (6 levels)
GAMEPLAY:
- Fix: Bullet impact might not diffuse noise correctly if material not assigned
- Fix: Laser point location on some weapons
- Fix: AI enemy has wrong destination at init
- Fix: Error location of enemy spawn in a desert building in "Al-Jan province" map
- Fix: Some unforeseen events errors
- Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors in "Lost Island"
- Fix: Some AI errors
- Fix: Some scripts errors
RENDERING:
- Add: Custom music for deployment cinematic (name: Custom_Cinematic_Deployment.wav)
- Improve: General stance of animations
- Improve: Head position (TPS)
- Improve: Reloading of assault rifle (TPS)
- Fix: River rendering
- Fix: Overlay of operators when return to squad editor
- Fix: Missing SFX footstep
- Fix: Some musics imported might be played correctly
UI:
- Improve: Main menu structure
- Improve: Rank structure
- Improve: Check box design
Changed files in this update