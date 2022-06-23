FREE Titan-Forge DLC no. 1 + Accessibility Patch 1.1.2!

Hello fellow model builders!

We have exciting news to share with you! Today we are launching a new free DLC in cooperation with the Titan-Forge brand! You know their figurines by now and love them, so we decided to prepare a new DLC to expand your fantasy figurines database!

Also, this DLC comes with a big patch to the Model Builder. Thanks to your voices on Steam and Discord, we managed to prepare an Accessibility Patch: new features that will assist players with color blindness, dyslexia, or trembling hands problems.

TITAN-FORGE DLC NO.1

Expand your collection of fantasy figurines with this new free DLC pack!

The Titan-Forge DLC no. 1 brings four new models to the base version of Model Builder, including:

Halfling Male Rogue

In-game base painting

Half-Orc Female Barbarian

Painting made by Vries

Human Female Paladin

Painting made by pmodeler

Gnome Male Wizard

Painting made by pmodeler

Every new model is connected to a new quest with a different task and new painting schemes to create! We are also introducing four new Steam Achievements to unlock with this DLC. Get building, get creative!

ACCESSIBILITY PATCH 1.1.2

Besides the new DLC, we want to introduce you to our new BIG Patch! Accessibility Patch brings a lot of new features to our players, like:

This Patch is crucial for us since we heard your voices from the community. Right now, we can safely say that the game is accessible to everybody! Check out what's new to the Model Builder 👇

ACCESSABILITY FEATURES

Added colorblind assistance option that displays numerical progress values next to markers in manual.

Added option to choose a dyslexic font in settings.

The manual selection window is now bigger, more visible, and displayed on the right side of the screen.

Added "continuous painting" feature after single-click or double-click. This option is available in the settings menu.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Added free DLC with 4 new Titan Forge figurines: Human Female Paladin, Gnome Male Wizard, Halfling Male Rogue, and Half-orc Female Barbarian.

Human Female Paladin, Gnome Male Wizard, Halfling Male Rogue, and Half-orc Female Barbarian. Added new quests and achievements related to added models.

Added new painting manuals for Elf Female Bard and Human Female Warrior.

Added eyes decals for all Titan Forge figurines.

Added ability to place models on new display slots in different places in both workshops (upgrade is available in career mode after reaching level 7).

(upgrade is available in career mode after reaching level 7). Added ability to rescale displayed models (upgrade is available in career mode after reaching level 7).

Added new achievement related to scaling upgrade.

BUG FIXES

Improved multiple positions and settings for models on the evaluation screen.

Repeating elements are now correctly highlighted in storage when more than one of those elements is displayed in the manual.

The Invincible Helmet kit is now sorted correctly on the model selection screen.

The unavailable kit is no longer visible during career mode's model selection window.

