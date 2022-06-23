Version 0.10.0 is now live!

Hi everyone!

This week I have a new AI mechanic added to simulations: Barricading!

I've been wracking my brain a little bit over how to implement this and I've finally come up with a work in progress system. Each room that civilians hide in has an amount of available items to use for barricading based on the size of the room. Civilians will use these to patch up windows and doors to keep the zombies out, and can go as far as to keep barricading while a zombie is trying to break in on the other side of the door.

In the future I want some kind of visual representation for these barricades, planks on the windows or something like that, but this is a start to that system! I hope you enjoy the latest update!