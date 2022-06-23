Play NOW! Win full ver. of Tower Princess!

Hello mighty knights!

We're happy to announce that Tower Princess: Knith's Trial is OUT NOW! Play it for FREE!

Tower Princess: Knight's Trial is a free-to-play version of Tower Princess with an epic boss fight, three Princesses to rescue and tons of fun!

Add full game to your wishlist!

Giveaway to win full game upon release!

Terms of the contest: you'll need to play the game for 20 minutes, then a pop-up window shows up with a 4 digits number. Enter this code on the giveaway page to participate :)

There will be an option to maximize your chance to win by submitting once again! Defeat the Boss to find yet another 4 digits code, and once again enter it to the same giveaway page! It will increase your chance to win full game :)

But act quickly, 30 winners will be chosen on June 24!

Good luck, mighty knights!

Follow us:

🐦 Twitter

👾 Discord