Update, Version 20220623

English

Added a new room in the junkyard house of Queensmouth.

There are new stories and crafting equipment in this area.

You can sell fertilizers to a new character here for a small profit. If you have already sold a large amount of fertilizer, there will be a small cooldown(about 1 minute) before you can sell more.

[Minesweeping] A victory sound effect will now play on successfully clearing a map.

Fixed a bug that sometimes causes the amount of money received not to match the list price when selling an item.

[Minesweeping] Fixed a bug that A'Ti sill mentions to reward you even when you are minesweeping in a customized map.

#####RECORDS OF THE WAR IN UKRIANE####

The new entries have been added. The records have been running for more than 98 days.

简体中文

在王后镇垃圾场的小屋里加入了一个新的房间。

这里有新的故事剧情和一些物品制造设备。

你可以向当地新增的NPC出售肥料赚取小额的利润。但是，如果你已经出售了较多的肥料，那么会有一个大约1分钟的冷却时间。

【扫雷】在胜利时现在会播放一个音效。

修复了一个BUG有时导致卖出物品获得的金额和交易界面上的金额不符。

【扫雷】修复了就算是在玩自定义地图时阿提依然会表示要奖赏你的BUG

#######乌克兰小剧场####################

加入了6月24日的新闻，小剧场已运转超过98天。