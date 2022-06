Hello!

Another week, another small update.

What was fixed?

Fixed a bug with 1 achievement was not showing up in the in-game gallery.

Fixed a bug where after getting a hint in the gallery the game restarts rather than returning you to the main menu.

Added Sage talks to the gallery so you can see them again.

Note: You need to unlock the hints and sage talks before seeing them

Thanks to everyone who left lovely reviews and comments, we appreciate each and every one!<3