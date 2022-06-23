Complete Remaster & Future Plans

Hey Everyone!

Just wanted to let you all know where I'm at with this game and future plans.

Early next year I will be releasing a photography game that is a compilation of 10 environments, including this one. Wishlist on steam here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1749860/Lushfoil_Photography_Sim/

Because I've learned a lot about environment design in the time since I had made this game, I thought I would apply all my latest techiques to remaster the enviroment, as well as freshening things up with a bunch of new higher quality assets. (Including some amazing kyoto street assets from Motonak Studios!) I have also added a wealth of new options and features to improve the overall user experience, in preparation for the compilation I'm about to release. Some of these features include:

10 "totem" collectibles scattered around the map

Usable Film Camera

Usable Umbrella

New Photo Objectives

New "point and click" movement option

New Kyoto street area

New bamboo forest area

Completley Replaced Trees, Leaves, Bushes

More extensive graphics options

Volume options

Reworked Lighting

New Selection of Music

(and hundreds of smaller things)

This update will be available to all those who have added the game to their steam library, before the steam store page gets taken down in a few weeks. If you have a friend who might like to try this build, let them know!

Hope to keep you all updated soon with the release of the final game. I'll be remastering my other environments as well as adding (6?) new ones, I've got a lot of work ahead of me.

Enjoy the update!

-Matt