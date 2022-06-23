Share · View all patches · Build 8994304 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Praxis has had enough of your puny achievements! You are no match for his power. You can never defeat him. He will squash you like a bug, pathetic Knights! At first, you were merely a distraction, but now, you have started to really irritate him. You are delaying his plans. You have become... A threat. One he very much intends to deal with... Personally.

Hello Knights!

Today is another milestone achieved for us as we release the Rise of Praxis update. It is the second content update since the release of the Early Access. It introduces another new weapon and a bunch of game changing mechanics, including secret rooms and the highly requested ability (if you can discover how!) to change the color of your Knight.

The Rift Hammer

The second new weapon to be integrated into the game since the release of the Early Access is the formidable Rift Hammer. It is a powerful melee weapon that delivers, as you might expect, truly devastating blows! It will turn your Knight into a heavy-hitter able to slow, stun, or displace your enemies.

Praxis strikes back

Praxis has made his presence known! Appearing at random, Praxis will make every attempt at stopping the Knights on their noble quest. In this first installment, Praxis has the ability to buff members of his horde. While buffed, enemies will become faster, larger and stronger! In addition, they’ll also gain a protective shield while they travel the battlefield looking to buff additional enemies with movement and attack speed bonuses. Destroying the shielded enemy will be the Knight’s best chance at survival!

Select your Knight's color... And secret rooms

The Ember Pit

One of the most requested features is the ability to pick your Knight's color. We have thought long and hard about this and we are happy to let you know that there is now a way, in the game, to change color. It is not however a mere formality, you will have to earn this highly coveted perk! And while the details of how to unlock this feature are kept secret, your first step will be to find the Ember Pit...

The Offering Pit

Another secret now waiting to be discovered is the Offering Pit. In this room you will be able to wager coins for epic loot. The higher your offering, the more interesting your reward may be. Legendary relics, a pleasing choice of stats... You will most likely not be disappointed!

Patch notes

See below for the complete list of cool new things!

New content and features

The Rift Hammer

Our 4th weapon is here and it’s sure to pack a powerful punch!

The Rise of Praxis

Praxis will now appear randomly to buff members of his horde. Buffed enemies will become faster, larger and stronger, while also gaining a protective shield that reduces incoming damage. Defeating the buffed enemy will grant a small reward.

The Ember Pit

Discover the mysterious Ember Pit to unlock different colors for your Knight.

Offering Pits

As one of the first secret rooms to be introduced, players should pay special attention in shops to learn the secrets of the Offering Pit!

Multiplayer changes

Ember and skill tablets collected by players in multiplayer games will now be saved to their local save slots! More multiplayer progress improvements to come in future updates!

Weapon details

In addition to the details provided in the weapon popup, much more information has been provided, including videos of your favorite weapons in action!

New loading screens

Removed compendium entries that are currently unavailable

Balancing

In addition to the new content and features, we’ve also made the following changes:

Increased the maximum damage on the bow’s non-perfect charge shot by 37%

Adjusted Staff damage for multiple enemies 1 enemy: 100% 2 enemies: 75% 3+ enemies: 50%

Stun improvements for Skrixxa Za Entire body now flashes when the butt is hit, was previously just flashing the butt New animation for stunned state with black tint flicker Added bigger hit FX when stunned Adjusted regular hit FX to be closest to point of contact

Updated stun animations for Lord Bruma and the Phantom

Vanguard adjustments Increased turning speed from 30 > 100 Increased charge indicator width to better represent hitbox

Updated the Brittle Sceptre relic to have summoned entities from a perfect skill cast only freeze enemies on their first hit

Updated Ember Tree upgrades Confidence and Fury to refresh their bonuses when the player revives

Added a few instances where enemy VFX are turned off while frozen

Hid the DPS counter on the target dummy

Bugs

And finally, we squashed a bunch of bugs with this update. See below:

Fixed an issue with enemies instantly changing targets in multiplayer games

Fixed a few bugs with Shiver Mage Wasn't moving for clients, host only Stun was destroing the FX but not the projectiles

Fixed a few collission issues in the Area 3 shop

Fixed the direction of the horns in Area 2

Fixed an issue with the descriptions for upgraded Poison Wheels that weren’t being shown

Fixed a bug with players dying/reviving while having a status effect

Fixed a few bugs with relic selectors and new relics

Fixed a bug with Knight’s Charge and the Area 3 miniboss room where players could get stuck behind the fireplace

Fixed a bug with the shop where picking up some dropped items would still trigger the cutscene reminder to grab all items

Fixed a bug with the move speed increase for bow

Fixed an issue with Lord Bruma’s ice swords overlapping and breaking on the north wall

Fixed a bug with the Supreme Ambition relic where it wasn’t increasing skill damage if an entity summoned from a skill killed an enemy

Fixed a bug with Chakram occasionally not hitting multiple enemies when in very close promiximity to each another

Fixed a bug with the Dividend Ember Tree upgrade and purchasing Nexus shop items

Fixed an issue with the custom cursor not being applied on game launch

Fixed a bug where the extra Ember reward wasn’t being applied until after clearing the next room

Fixed a bug with clients joining a game right as it was starting

Fixed a bug with the Call to Arms relic where it wasn’t triggering for clients

Fixed a few issues with relics and Ember Tree upgrades that weren’t refreshing their bonuses during various interactions

Fixed a bug in the online player select screen that wasn’t triggering the Add Friend button

Fixed a bug related to the host where a dropped client wasn’t being disconnected

Fixed an issue with the Staff where it was hitting enemies behind the player

Removed the chance of a mimic chest spawning during an item selector spawn – fixes the issue where players were being attacked by the mimic while in the selection screen

Fixed an issue with the value being displayed in the healing rooms

Fixed a bug with the Juicy Opal relic where it was adding an extra 1HP per tick when healing from the healing room

Additional fixes for Knight’s Charge taking players to non walkable areas preventing them from moving and requiring a reset position

Potential fix for steam lobbies not being marked as friend lobbies

Fixed a bug with Frost Bite dying at the same time as being frozen

Fixed a bug with the Hailstone Armor firing snowballs during cutscenes

Fixed a bug with the fire effects disappearing on the Ignition Break relic

Fixed a few visual bugs with various UI screens

Fixed a bug with rerolling the stat selector to refresh the stats section

Fixed a visual bug in the HUD when a player disconnects

Fixed a multiplayer bug where players could join after the host clicks start

Fixed a visual bug with the Rejuvenation Glove relic where it wasn’t showing the healing effects for clients

Fixed a bug with the Harvest Scythe description where it wasn’t showing the values as a percentage

Fixed a bug with the relic selector where it was presenting 3 relics instead of 2 on rerolls with the Ember Tree upgrade selected

Fixed a bug where the Earned Vitality upgrade was applying the bonus twice when defeating the Phalanx Bros

Fixed a multiplayer visual bug where it showed the Knights constantly running in the starting room of Area 2

Join the Community!

As usual, if you want to stay on top of the news, see new content before it's live, share your favourite memes, or simply chat strategy about the best weapons and skills, join us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We will also be especially grateful for your feedback and suggestions during the Early Access and beyond, so be sure to join our Discord to share your comments directly with our development team!

Stay tuned for more news and updates!