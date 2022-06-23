MORDHAU Patch #25

Share · View all patches · Build 8994303 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The second part of the Eastern Invasion update is here! The main attraction is a new large Invasion/Frontline map called Arid, which is also the first night-time map.



The stunning night time map debut!

Instead of horses, you will now be able to find more theme appropriate camels across the desert landscapes - Noria and Arid, that is.



Actually, it's a dromedary.

We have merged the Frontline & Invasion playlists, with end of round voting deciding what maps and modes get picked. This step was necessary to consolidate the fragmented player base and there was significant overlap between the two modes.

With this update, we are experimenting with novice servers for the larger game modes in hopes of reducing the barrier to entry. We will be tweaking this as we go. The process kicks in for those searching for a match through quick play. Server browser play remains unchanged.

A long time coming, the in-game armory UI look & functionality has been completely revamped, adding support for folders, search, and all items now have thumbnails.



Organizing your loadouts is now as simple as dragging and dropping.

A total of 27 new cosmetic items have been added, further increasing the dress-up possibilities.



There is something for everyone included in this patch. From monk robes to fancy ornate daggers.







For those that want to add some extra flair to their characters, we're also releasing a Continental Voice Pack DLC, which contains 4 new voice sets: German, French, Spanish and Slavic.

And of course, a bunch of fixes for exploits, bugs, and various other improvements.

To celebrate this release we’re enabling double gold & XP gain until Monday 27th of June!

Patch #25 Changelog 23/06/2022

General

Added new map: Arid

New Armory UI

Team selection becomes available two minutes after player joins the server

Added servers for novice players

Merged Invasion and Frontline official servers

Pressing Team select button hides team select

Team select menu can now be closed by spectators

Fixed team select player count not updating correctly

Added self-restocking throwables to player controlled Nobles that did not have any ranged weapons before

Added View Steam Profile to options if available

Fix chat context menu not closing on Escape

Added various words to chat box filter

Fixed UI sounds for certain areas

Fixed horse not accelerating in certain scenarios

Fixed potential rare crash related to chambering

Fixed Nubian face LOD

Killfeed CPU optimizations

Slight GPU performance improvement by changing the way GPU handles overdraw

Fix for stealing voices by reducing concurrency of Chicken and Goat sounds

Increased sound priority for Cronch and hit indicator

Lowered sound priority on various weapon thuds, equip and some foley sounds

Increased concurrent voice lines from 4 to 8

Attenuation fix for Generic Animal and Turd

Made the GiveCata command use the IsAllowed method so server owners can opt tiered admins out of it and added it to the Admin Actions webhook

Polished various Frontline objectives

Added a few new emblems

Added camels instead of horses on eastern maps

Added Continental Voice Pack DLC set containing 4 voices: Slavic French German Spanish



Skins

Added Visored Greathelm Raised

Added Visored Greathelm

Added Turban

Added Turban with Veil

Added Turban Helmet

Added Turban Helmet With Nasal Guard

Added Rus Conical

Added Mail Skullcap

Added Crusader Mail Coif

Added Crusader Mail Coif With Mouth Piece

Added Crusader Mail Coif Square Cut

Added Crusader Mail Coif Square Cut & Mouth Piece

Added Plated Mail

Added Bishop’s Ailettes

Added Early Coat of Plates

Added Monk Hood

Added Monk Robes

Added Monk Sleeves

Added Butcher’s Skirt

Added Leg Wraps

Added Basic Leather Shoes

Added Mail Shoes with Spurs

Added Adarga skin for Heater Shield

Added Calipha Sword skin for Arming Sword

Added Calipha Dagger skin for Dagger

Added Crusader Glaive skin for Bardiche

Added Eastern skin for War Axe

Fixed Jester Shoes feet alignment

Renamed default Falchion skin to "Default" instead of "Falchion"

Combat

Increase sweep distance interaction to make items easier to pick up on downward slope

Scimitar: Slowed down windup for strike and stab by 25ms Reduced stab damage against Tier 0 and 1 armor types

Footsteps and armor sound distance reduced

Reduced stab feint lockout slightly, now on par with swings. Reduces double parries.

Updated CombatTest riposte animations

Weapons & Equipment

Fixed part name categories being inconsistent between skins on some weapons (This will affect loadouts):

Shuffled Handle and Head on Warhammer Skin to match default

Shuffled Spike to Part3 slot on Maul.

Changed Shawm action prompt from "Strum Lute" to "Play Shawm"

Fixed toolbox placement on equipment/projectiles

Fixed physics assets for: Rapier swords Polearms Bardiche



Maps

Castello: Fixed spawn clipping on Invasion Removed spawn protection on bridge Added additional spawn protection area for bombing portculis objective Added wind noise Collision changes

Camp: Adjusted cart push speed on Invasion to favor attackers more Fixed an issue with floating dummy and a minor stuck spot

Cortile: Disabled lens flare effect

Contraband Improved performance by reducing overlapping reflections Moved TDM spawns into the accessible playspace

Feitoria: Rebalanced Invasion which now favors attackers Brawl updated based on player feedback Fixed Random equipment spawning a BR RecurveBow instead of a normal bow Added missing collisions on buildings Fixed peasant being spawned inside the table Fixed collision on some bushes

Grad: Rebalanced objective completion time bonus and some spawns on INV_Grad_1 Trebuchet progress on INV_Grad_1 now follows capture point logic, meaning that it is no longer possible to stop/start progress when outnumbered Turned off complex collision on some bushes

Noria: Fixed buildables not deploying on certain spots Replaced horses with camels Fixed unintended climb spots Fixed a firepot exploit on the last Invasion objective Minor Spawn point adjustments on Frontline and Invasion Removed some braziers to make second objective a little harder for attackers

Mountain Peak: Fix attempt for players getting stuck in the self-building ram on INV Fixed up spawn protection for moved spawn Moved torch spawners closer to the corpse piles, but increased the amount of torch throws needed on Invasion Restricted toolbox placement in some areas Fix a visible hole on the rocks Fixed bushes which prevented deployable spawn points from being destroyed

Taiga: Rebalanced Invasion by adjusting timers and some spawn positions Restricted toolbox placement in some areas Fixed stuck spot on the goblin cart

Truce: Merged some sandbags so the shadows cull more evenly Adjusted spawn protection in TDM

Crossroads: Ballista fix attempt Tree exploit fix Draw call performance improvement by splitting and merging HISMs Collision fixes

Grad: Adjusted out of bounds on Invasion Restricted toolbox placement in some areas Reworked FFA and TDM gameplay area to be smaller and more contained



Horde