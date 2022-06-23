The Animation Update

We've got the biggest update so far- this one is a doozy- as we've gone and added animations to just about all of the major CGs in the game! Haven't played in a while? Now's the time to check it out again! We've also added a couple of more quality of life features too!

Due to all of the new updated content, the game will be seeing a price increase within the next month or so. For the time being it will be discounted at it's current price, so if you had any interest in picking this up, NOW IS THE TIME! We feel the new animated content warrants a higher price point as the amount of work we had to do to get all of this in was a big undertaking indeed.

CHANGELOG