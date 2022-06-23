 Skip to content

Sweet Dream Succubus - Nightmare Edition update for 23 June 2022

The Animation Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8994145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've got the biggest update so far- this one is a doozy- as we've gone and added animations to just about all of the major CGs in the game! Haven't played in a while? Now's the time to check it out again! We've also added a couple of more quality of life features too!

Due to all of the new updated content, the game will be seeing a price increase within the next month or so. For the time being it will be discounted at it's current price, so if you had any interest in picking this up, NOW IS THE TIME! We feel the new animated content warrants a higher price point as the amount of work we had to do to get all of this in was a big undertaking indeed.

If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of [url=https://store.steampowered.com/franchise/tinyhat-studios]TinyHat Published games!
[/url]

CHANGELOG

  • 25 animated scenes
  • updated gallery
  • better handling of various screen types for full screen mode
  • fast skip option
  • better sound control
