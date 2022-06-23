Add image of Psycho-Girai in Love Artbook Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8994095 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 14:09:49 UTC by Wendy

Hello, we're Yujin Games.

I have added 18 images of challenge assignments to the psychojirai in love art book. Please check this point.

In addition, Psychojirai In Love has exceeded 7,000 downloads. Thank you for your play.