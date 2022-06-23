 Skip to content

Psycho地雷InLove : 싸이코지라이 인 러브 update for 23 June 2022

Add image of Psycho-Girai in Love Artbook Challenge

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we're Yujin Games.

I have added 18 images of challenge assignments to the psychojirai in love art book. Please check this point.

In addition, Psychojirai In Love has exceeded 7,000 downloads. Thank you for your play.

