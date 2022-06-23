The Chained God - Content Update for Knight's Tale | June 23

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v1.2.0

Most Endgame units were revised: their damage output has been decreased slightly but their Vitality has been boosted at the same time

The fights against the Endgame bosses (King Bres, Great Worm, Balor) were rebalanced to provide an even greater challenge than before

Old Endgame missions are still accessible by loading saves which were created after the completion of Act IV

20 new Endgame missions available now after one completed the story campaign. These missions require an even more tactical approach than the previous ones

Collect Soul Fragments

Fomorian Spires

New building: Soul Merchant

Rebalanced some stats of the Vanguard: Their default Surprise damage has been lowered to 30% from 50%

Their Surprise damage while in Hidden state has been lowered to 20% from 50%

Their Backstab damage has been lowered to 15% from 30%

Their Backstab damage from ambush has been lowered to 15% from 20%

Various items granting surprise damage have also been moderately nerfed

Developer comment: Vanguards got really out of hand late game, easily dealing 3-4 times the damage that other classes were able to. These nerfs aim to mitigate that, while keeping the early and mid-levels of the class intact. After the changes, Vanguards will still be able to dish out more damage than any of the other classes (about 1.5x times the damage of Champions for example), but they won't be able to single-handedly delete whole enemy teams

Rebalanced the effect of the Demonic Possession tag to be less potent

Various Endgame maps have been improved from a balance perspective

Most of the endgame enemies have been rebalanced. Damage numbers have been scaled down, while vitality, armour, and AP numbers have been tuned in order to present a more fair, and consistent challenge

The minimum range of the Marksman's Poison Bomb is now 2 instead of 3

From now on, the Mental Debuff Resist stat defends units against the Chill effect of Lady Morgana le Fay's Glacial Strike skill instead of Physical Debuff Resist

The Vanguard's Sprint skill will put the Hero into Hidden state at the end of the player's turn if the conditions for Hide are sufficient (the Hero ends up on a tile where they can hide)

The Fire Drake skill received a ranged tag so it can benefit now from enchants providing increased range for ranged skills

The Glowing Sphere's Zap skill no longer ignores the Armour of the Hero