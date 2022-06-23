Mythic Defender - Patch v1.1.0

We are pleased to announce you the first major update for Mythic Defender! Inline with the roadmap we've planned, we've worked on balancing, a new tower is available, and 2 new key features: Tower Leveling System and Tower Specialization. Speaking of which, here is the detailed patchnote.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Player can now charge a shot on Apollo, increasing the armor piercing effect. New Tower, Hermes: Hermes, the seventh tower is now available. It's a support Tower with low damages that gives additional income every single time it hits an enemy. Player will receive an extra gold bonus if he kills an enemy while on top of this tower. And as for other towers, you can charge a shot making you able to pickup the loot enemies leave behind when they die.

On the preparation board, you can now use your golds to level a tower. Every level improve the tower damages so with this option, your are now able to push further and reach higher waves in the endless level. You will be refund 100% of the upgrade cost, so feel free to try different strategies! Tower Specialization: Tower specializations are out! Each specialization add a special attribute to regular towers like multishot or smart focus. Only one specialization per tower is currently available, but in the end we will be able to chose between 3 specialization per tower. Specialization is available at level 1 so you can experiment it easily and give us feedback. It will probably change to be available at a certain level in the end. This feature is still in development and many adjustment and UI/UX improvement will be done shortly.

With all those changes, we think the game has a lot more to offer: gameplay variation, a lot of different strategies for towers and player, more content, a challenging endless mode where you keep progressing thanks to tower leveling system and specialization, ... And a lot more to come in the next months!

We want to share with everyone during this development process and expect your feedback to help us in making the best decisions regarding features, balancing, and content. So please don't hesitate to join us on Discord (https://discord.gg/M4QtfqVXtY) and feel free to review the game, whether you liked it or not. Each feedback helps us to improve the game in the way YOU want to.

Thank you again, aim well, and have fun!