NEW MAJOR UPDATE v1.1.1 | Changelog

We're happy to announce that the v1.1.1 is live on PC!



This update will also be deployed on consoles in the coming weeks.

This new major update includes improved game balancing towards enemies, classes and level design, and bug fixes. To reassure some of you, the purpose wasn't to make the game easier but simply fairer and more balanced, with a hard mode that remains very challenging.

Here's the Patch Note so you can follow along with all the main changes added to Souldiers:



Quality of life improvements:

Reduced loading times on Retry.

Added resolution selection options to Options Video menu.

Added new save statues and checkpoints around the game world.

On retry, recover HP up to a certain % depending on difficulty (100% in Easy, 50% in Medium and Hard).

Warm necklace no longer needs to be equipped to give protection from high temperatures, and now has more effects.

Removed teleporter confinement restriction during the Great Pyramid arc.

Statue checkpoint menu appears automatically after first activation to avoid confusion.

Great Pyramid secret spinning doors are now marked in the map when on camera, no need to enter. Visited ones are marked different for extra clarity.

Marked Great Pyramid's opened globus doors as opened in map.

Revised some hard-to-do jumps in Sunken Laboratory.

Mana bar is refilled when getting a skill sphere, so new skills can be tested.

Readjusted sand platforms in Royal Scorpion combat for clarity.

Many bug fixes, including:

Bugs leading to soft locks, falling into the void or unfinishable quests.

Fixed some props/gameplay elements sometimes not appearing.

Fixed maps from other zones being slightly visible in Great Pyramid and Forest of Fyr.

Fixed volume of some ambience sounds.

Fixed Archer Skirmish not working with hidden Nomad Thiefs and Battos.

Fixed Archer Skirmish arrows sometimes getting stuck forever.

Fixed Scout Parry stamina cost being way too high.

Fixed Altera Punisher not detecting the player after retrying.

Fixed Sunken Laboratory pressure jets not affecting pig bombs.

Fixed Dark Sword being reachable without the bridge.

Player class improvements:

Reduced roll cooldown time.

Increased player stamina regeneration rate.

Set same initial HP of Archer and Wizard as Scout.

Reduced mana cost of all classes' skills.

Easier deflection of blue enemy attacks.

Adjusted weapons' shard cost.

Improved healing and mana recovery effects of Health and Restoration potions and Regeneration Vial.

Improved necklaces' healing properties.

Increased attack boxes of Scout air attacks.

Archer arrows do reduced damage instead of missing if hitting far targets, and have bigger attack hitboxes.

Easier Archer Skirmish attack execution.

Reduced number of levels for each increase in Archer's number of arrows.

Increased Archer bow damage.

Increase Wizard's homing target detection area and damage.

Increased Wizard mana regeneration rate, and reduced mana cost of detonating clones and Spellweaver attacks.

Improved area and duration of Wizard 'Vital sproutling' skill.

Enemy revision:

Major rebalancing of all enemies/bosses stats, revising health, damage, chance of negative effects, damage to shield, loot, elemental weaknesses/strengths and hitboxes for a fairer experience in all difficulty levels.

Reduced evasive behaviour in flying enemies.

Increased time between attacks in some enemies.

Removed invincibility in some enemies, or changed it to elemental resistance.

General revision of traps (flying darts, electric coils, turrets).

Repositioned/removed enemies in some conflictive spots.

Player-tracking turrets in Floating Module don't fire if outside the camera.

Revised Golems' max projectile distance.

Increased Enchanter delay between spawning minions, reduced maximum of simultaneous minions.

Other changes:

Added Traditional Chinese localization.

Restore health inbetween some multi-stage combats.

Removed time freeze when effective attacks hit.

Fire Temple torches don't turn off automatically anymore.

Enlarged Pig Bomb's contact zone with switches for better feedback.

In the meantime, be assured that we're still listening to your feedback and doing everything we can to bring you the best possible experience on Souldiers. We will keep you posted on what happens next!

Thank you for your continuing support.