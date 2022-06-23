Update 6/22

We have included a tycoon experience as well as two important milestone items in this major update of the game, and the traditional game loop has been incorporated.

The promised roadmap items are two major facilities to help in progressing the game.



Tea Blending Facility: The blending process is an essential part of running a successful tea production company. You may get a variety of effects here by blending teas of the same kind, but of various grades; this can be done according to your requirements or the demands of the market.



Tea Warehouse: Store tea for future use. This is another amenity that is really necessary. Will assist in removing clutter from your industrial environment and facilitating the organized management of your products.

Other improvements and fixes :

You can now choose how much tea to process using a slider Only unprocessed tea needs to be recycled on each turn. You can store processed tea. Processing machines have specific capacities You can sell your machines (but will get half the price) Order queue and processing (For the initial phase of the game) Level Up progression tracker

Once again, we are grateful for your support and we hope that you will enjoy this updated edition... maybe with a nice cup of tea!