Battle Bands Season 2: Surf Rock is Here!!

The Waves Crash down and Surf Rock Season 2 is Here!!

Face off against "Sirens Call" and enjoy the Riff City Surf Summer in Season 2: Surf Rock of Battle Bands!



New Challenger:

"Sirens Call" comes ashore to show the Rock and power of the sea. Face off against Coral, Crescent, Blair, and Blubs as they Lure, Allure, and Harmonize their way into your hearts!

Visit the Riff City Beach Arena as you face off against "Sirens Call" in Tour mode or other players in Royale mode. See the sights and all new faces enjoying the sun and sounds of Riff City's only somewhat polluted beach!

Hear our newest track from Fat Bard as Surf Rock comes in both style and substance to Riff City!

Surf Rock is here and they hope to keep Riff City wild!

Expanded tour:

10 New Moments to find and explore in Tour Mode , from meeting a Sentient Eel to a stroll on the boardwalk there are plenty of new ways for your band to grow and learn - and make foolish choices in your exploration of Riff City!

to find and explore in , from meeting a Sentient Eel to a stroll on the boardwalk there are plenty of new ways for your band to grow and learn - and make foolish choices in your exploration of Riff City! 12 New Beachy Gear to discover and use in new and expanding strategies in both Tour and Royale Mode .

to discover and use in new and expanding strategies in both and . Every existing boss has gotten ready for the beach and summer with new looks as they keep battling for the crown of Riff City.

Brand New Season Pass:

Start again and earn 50 levels of awesome cosmetics in Season 2's Season Pass.

Totally New looks from all over the surf rock theme and beyond can help you rock out in style or just show off a new funny hat.

All new Van Buddies to come with you and the band unlockable through the season pass to help your van support your play.

Expanded Store:



Tons of new outfits, hats, hairs, and looks to find in the store allowing you to spend your hard earned credits on looks summery and otherwise!

Bug Fixes and Gameplay Changes:

Waiting For players now shows connection status

Rest animation added for "Scrap Titan"

Alpha Issue on "Bardbarians" fixed

Guitarist arm clipping slightly on a few animations

Capped instrument level target XP at 2000. This will make it easier to attain higher instrument levels."

Fixed gear stacking issue

"Nice Note From Mum" no longer removes cards

Credit rewards, given every 5 levels in the season pass, have been increased by 500 to be worth 650 credits each! Credits are no longer earned through Royale or Tour wins and are now given away on the season pass.

The Opening Act is ending and the tide is rising here is to an awesome and rock filled summer!!

For any comments or questions or just to meet and rock with other awesome folks visit us at our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)