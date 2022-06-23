Alien Dawn | Update 13

Hello Everyone!
An exciting update for everyone today.
First off a big thank you to Brett Driver (Boneworks) for starring as the Resistance Commander character in Alien Dawn. He’s been fantastic to work with and we love the new voice over he’s added to the game.
We’ve also had our main Alien Dawn logo redesigned and are very happy with the results!
Another big update is the addition of a whole new map to play in Escape Mode! Now that we’ve added support for multiple maps, adding more areas to explore will be a much simpler process moving forward.
Jes and I are still working on the map so it's a work in progress, but we thought it would be nice to give everyone a new environment to explore and play the Escape Mode in.
We hope you enjoy all of these new updates as well as the ones listed below! <3
Xtian
PS. Thank you to everyone who has left a review!
6/23/2022 (Early Access) v1.13
Added new Map for Escape Mode
Added new Voice Over for Commander by Brett Driver
Added new Logo to Store Page and Game
Added Never Attach Option for Grip | VR
Added Out of Body Navigation | VR
Added Auto-Store Item if Mouse is over Storage | Desktop
Added Proxy Mesh to Ruined Houses to see far away
Added Volumetric Fog | Desktop
Random Locations now align to the correct angle on Landscape
Re-Added NPC Attack Vehicles
Revised Vehicles Buttons for Engine and Lights
FPS Mag Reload from ground now works if Mag is at 0
Fixed NavMesh for NPC's in underground levels
Fixed missing tutorial video files
Fixed Lights on Random Locations
Fixed Helicopter Pilot on Client being in right place
