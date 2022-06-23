Alien Dawn | Update 13

Share · View all patches · Build 8993742 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 12:59:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone!

An exciting update for everyone today.

First off a big thank you to Brett Driver (Boneworks) for starring as the Resistance Commander character in Alien Dawn. He’s been fantastic to work with and we love the new voice over he’s added to the game.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

We’ve also had our main Alien Dawn logo redesigned and are very happy with the results!

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Another big update is the addition of a whole new map to play in Escape Mode! Now that we’ve added support for multiple maps, adding more areas to explore will be a much simpler process moving forward.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Jes and I are still working on the map so it's a work in progress, but we thought it would be nice to give everyone a new environment to explore and play the Escape Mode in.

We hope you enjoy all of these new updates as well as the ones listed below! <3

Xtian

PS. Thank you to everyone who has left a review!

6/23/2022 (Early Access) v1.13