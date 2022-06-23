 Skip to content

Cherry VX update for 23 June 2022

Cherry VX Major Update 5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**CHERRY VX

MAJOR UPDATE 5**

Hi All,

Thanks again to everyone who has and continues to support this game on Steam and Patreon. It's the reason why we can keep working on the game. This update has a couple of new features and a bunch of QOL stuff. There's a little bit of new content too. New models are still in the pipeline and the folks at Patreon are helping us guide our production direction in that regard. If you would like to join in the surveys you might want to think about subbing to our [Patreon ](patreon.com/cherryvx).

Happy summer and we will be back soon with more updates.

Cheers,

THE POLYBAY TEAM

Quick rundown of this update

New Features

  • player can now spank models
  • player can clean models using the 'wipe model' button

Content

  • new player discharge textures
  • new makeup textures

Environment

  • updated interior textures using VRay lightmapping
  • new 'built-in' elevator
  • new action screens placed where it is easier to glance at

15% OFF FOR THE STEAM SUMMER SALE!

(starts on the 6/23)

