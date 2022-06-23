**CHERRY VX
MAJOR UPDATE 5**
Hi All,
Thanks again to everyone who has and continues to support this game on Steam and Patreon. It's the reason why we can keep working on the game. This update has a couple of new features and a bunch of QOL stuff. There's a little bit of new content too. New models are still in the pipeline and the folks at Patreon are helping us guide our production direction in that regard. If you would like to join in the surveys you might want to think about subbing to our [Patreon ](patreon.com/cherryvx).
Happy summer and we will be back soon with more updates.
Cheers,
THE POLYBAY TEAM
Quick rundown of this update
New Features
- player can now spank models
- player can clean models using the 'wipe model' button
Content
- new player discharge textures
- new makeup textures
Environment
- updated interior textures using VRay lightmapping
- new 'built-in' elevator
- new action screens placed where it is easier to glance at
- MUCH MORE (see the patch notes)
15% OFF FOR THE STEAM SUMMER SALE!
(starts on the 6/23)
Changed files in this update