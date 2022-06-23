**CHERRY VX

MAJOR UPDATE 5**

Hi All,

Thanks again to everyone who has and continues to support this game on Steam and Patreon. It's the reason why we can keep working on the game. This update has a couple of new features and a bunch of QOL stuff. There's a little bit of new content too. New models are still in the pipeline and the folks at Patreon are helping us guide our production direction in that regard. If you would like to join in the surveys you might want to think about subbing to our [Patreon ](patreon.com/cherryvx).

Happy summer and we will be back soon with more updates.

Cheers,

THE POLYBAY TEAM

Quick rundown of this update

New Features

player can now spank models

player can clean models using the 'wipe model' button

Content

new player discharge textures

new makeup textures

Environment

updated interior textures using VRay lightmapping

new 'built-in' elevator

new action screens placed where it is easier to glance at

MUCH MORE (see the patch notes)

15% OFF FOR THE STEAM SUMMER SALE!

(starts on the 6/23)