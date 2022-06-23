 Skip to content

Dice Tribes: Ambitions update for 23 June 2022

Weekly Update [8993696] [1.0.4-8e8c6fca]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone ! First Content / Balance patch is here.

This week patch includes a new ambition, new events, new buildings and also a new tribe.
There are also some balance changes to some of the buildings to allow other buildings to shine.

Balancing is hard, so any feedback is appreciated :)

New Features

  • New Ambition: Collector
  • New Building: Museum
  • New Building: Warehouse
  • New Tribe: The Curator
  • Add 2 sort buttons to sort dice
  • New Event: Merchant
  • New Event: Rotting Food, reworked from Rat Infestation
  • Rework Rat Infestation
  • New Event: Flood, a variant of Fire
  • Add additional Ascension level: Ghost Dice
  • Add additional Ascension level: Shorter Danger

Balance Changes

  • Slightly reduce the research cost of some utility buildings
  • Remove dice restriction from Temprary Tools
  • Update some tribes with the new researches
  • Change Mountain's resources
  • Visitor Village criteria changed from Any to 1
  • Draft Mode now requires you to choose your ambitions
  • Change Hopsital First Aid cost from Food to Science
  • Decrease food gained from Farm from 9 to 7
  • Orchard now takes 15 to build a tree. Apple Trees now takes 16
  • Pond should not be Ocean. Fish Farm now only support 30 fishes
  • Serious Illness now starts at turn 24 (from 25)
  • Death Bed now starts at turn 30 (from 33)
  • At Death Door now starts from turn 36 (from 37)
  • At Death Door now have 5 slots instead of 4
  • Add death event Death Touch with 6 slots

