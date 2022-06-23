Weekly Update [8993696] [1.0.4-8e8c6fca]

Hi everyone ! First Content / Balance patch is here.
This week patch includes a new ambition, new events, new buildings and also a new tribe.
There are also some balance changes to some of the buildings to allow other buildings to shine.
Balancing is hard, so any feedback is appreciated :)
New Features
- New Ambition: Collector
- New Building: Museum
- New Building: Warehouse
- New Tribe: The Curator
- Add 2 sort buttons to sort dice
- New Event: Merchant
- New Event: Rotting Food, reworked from Rat Infestation
- Rework Rat Infestation
- New Event: Flood, a variant of Fire
- Add additional Ascension level: Ghost Dice
- Add additional Ascension level: Shorter Danger
Balance Changes
- Slightly reduce the research cost of some utility buildings
- Remove dice restriction from Temprary Tools
- Update some tribes with the new researches
- Change Mountain's resources
- Visitor Village criteria changed from Any to 1
- Draft Mode now requires you to choose your ambitions
- Change Hopsital First Aid cost from Food to Science
- Decrease food gained from Farm from 9 to 7
- Orchard now takes 15 to build a tree. Apple Trees now takes 16
- Pond should not be Ocean. Fish Farm now only support 30 fishes
- Serious Illness now starts at turn 24 (from 25)
- Death Bed now starts at turn 30 (from 33)
- At Death Door now starts from turn 36 (from 37)
- At Death Door now have 5 slots instead of 4
- Add death event Death Touch with 6 slots
Changed files in this update