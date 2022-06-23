Weekly Update [8993696] [1.0.4-8e8c6fca]

Share · View all patches · Build 8993696 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 13:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone ! First Content / Balance patch is here.

This week patch includes a new ambition, new events, new buildings and also a new tribe.

There are also some balance changes to some of the buildings to allow other buildings to shine.

Balancing is hard, so any feedback is appreciated :)

New Features

New Ambition: Collector

New Building: Museum

New Building: Warehouse

New Tribe: The Curator

Add 2 sort buttons to sort dice

New Event: Merchant

New Event: Rotting Food, reworked from Rat Infestation

Rework Rat Infestation

New Event: Flood, a variant of Fire

Add additional Ascension level: Ghost Dice

Add additional Ascension level: Shorter Danger

Balance Changes