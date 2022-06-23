🏖️v0.19.05 Early Access🌞

Another close-range release, ready for Heatfall!

Many needed bugfixes and shortstacks. What more could you ask for?

Size: 714.5 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Goblin Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

Dusk Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

Vashti NSFW Animation #1 added

Vashti, the Killer, has been added as DLC character

Reworked CG scene with new animation: Goblin Princess

Reworked CG scene with new animation: Dusk Princess

Added new sprites for alternative forms: Dog KoboldP, Fish CatP, Moon RabbitP, Shitzu DogP, Robo MouseP, Wolf HarvestP, Butterfly MothP, Gremlin GoblinP

Reworked HUD elements for "Death Not" and Kobold Fortress management

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed many wonky choice windows

ːswirliesː Fixed LeChef not feeding Mermaid and Bird Princess when asked

ːswirliesː Fixed "That Stiff Feeling" quest crashing the game when entering Skeleton Princess' Reign

ːswirliesː Fixed Remix Mode crashes

ːswirliesː Fixed Insect/Skeleton Princess names being inverted when checking who's controlling a farming plot in the World Map

ːswirliesː Fixed some armless (THICC form) Golem Progeny

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess giving Kotinos several times in the Campsite

ːswirliesː Fixed bugs with Death Noth menu and Kobold Fortress management

ːswirliesː Fixed black screen when accessing the Crystal Lizard room after completing its quest

ːswirliesː Fixed various bugs with the Beach minigame

Fixes (included in Patch3 for v0.19.4):

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes in Reign screens with Reign Banner getting disposed incorrectly

ːswirliesː Missing Bird Princess diary picture in Menu

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when entering Cat Princess throne room after she has an Heir

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when upgrading Reigns Army/Walls under certain conditions

ːswirliesː Fixed black screen during Goblin Bandit scene

ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching during Holsauri races

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy auto-swaps not placing the Knight as leader of the party

ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess clipping through Goblin Princess' slave cage

ːswirliesː Fixed broken save crystal during Kobold's ending

ːswirliesː Fixed (removed, useless) save crystal in the Monastery's Graveyard

ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs and Ch/i/mps spawning on top of each other in the Clocktown

ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame not resetting correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed BGS not fading out when reaching an ending

ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching during lift rides and other occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed Talon Guards not being shown in Throne Rooms when they're sent as Bird Princess' envoys