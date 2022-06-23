🏖️v0.19.05 Early Access🌞

Another close-range release, ready for Heatfall!
Many needed bugfixes and shortstacks. What more could you ask for?
Size: 714.5 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Goblin Princess NSFW Animation #3 added
Dusk Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
Vashti NSFW Animation #1 added
Vashti, the Killer, has been added as DLC character
Reworked CG scene with new animation: Goblin Princess
Reworked CG scene with new animation: Dusk Princess
Added new sprites for alternative forms: Dog KoboldP, Fish CatP, Moon RabbitP, Shitzu DogP, Robo MouseP, Wolf HarvestP, Butterfly MothP, Gremlin GoblinP
Reworked HUD elements for "Death Not" and Kobold Fortress management
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed many wonky choice windows
ːswirliesː Fixed LeChef not feeding Mermaid and Bird Princess when asked
ːswirliesː Fixed "That Stiff Feeling" quest crashing the game when entering Skeleton Princess' Reign
ːswirliesː Fixed Remix Mode crashes
ːswirliesː Fixed Insect/Skeleton Princess names being inverted when checking who's controlling a farming plot in the World Map
ːswirliesː Fixed some armless (THICC form) Golem Progeny
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess giving Kotinos several times in the Campsite
ːswirliesː Fixed bugs with Death Noth menu and Kobold Fortress management
ːswirliesː Fixed black screen when accessing the Crystal Lizard room after completing its quest
ːswirliesː Fixed various bugs with the Beach minigame
Fixes (included in Patch3 for v0.19.4):
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes in Reign screens with Reign Banner getting disposed incorrectly
ːswirliesː Missing Bird Princess diary picture in Menu
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when entering Cat Princess throne room after she has an Heir
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening when upgrading Reigns Army/Walls under certain conditions
ːswirliesː Fixed black screen during Goblin Bandit scene
ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching during Holsauri races
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy auto-swaps not placing the Knight as leader of the party
ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess clipping through Goblin Princess' slave cage
ːswirliesː Fixed broken save crystal during Kobold's ending
ːswirliesː Fixed (removed, useless) save crystal in the Monastery's Graveyard
ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs and Ch/i/mps spawning on top of each other in the Clocktown
ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame not resetting correctly
ːswirliesː Fixed BGS not fading out when reaching an ending
ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching during lift rides and other occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed Talon Guards not being shown in Throne Rooms when they're sent as Bird Princess' envoys
Changed depots in beta branch