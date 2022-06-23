Update to Version 1.0 (build 59)

Since the last update, I have been very busy tracking down bugs and improving the functionality of the game. I keep a running list of changes here:

https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/, but I'll detail the most significant below.

The DELAY combat action has been added. You'll see a new button for it that looks like an hourglass. DELAY allows a character to postpone their turn to the end of any allies' turns, as long as the allies immediately follow the character's turn with no monsters in-between. It is useful in several scenarios where you'd prefer other characters act first. Some good examples are to delay using an area-of-effect ability so that others can get within range (or out of range if it is offensive). Often you can use it to have weaker or less accurate characters first attack a creature using DEFEND, thereby giving stronger or more damaging characters a better chance at hitting.

Postponing your turn via DELAY will cost 2 Movement Points and you may not use DEFEND when your turn comes back around. Nor may you use DELAY again. You can move prior to using DELAY, but it won't be enabled if you have less than 2 MP left or if you take an action (e.g., attack, use an ability, etc.). Again, DELAY moves your turn to the end of any allies that immediately follow your turn. For example, if the turn order looks like this:

Mage, Ranger, Fighter, Monster, Cleric, Monster

having the Mage use DELAY will move their turn to after the Fighter, making the new order

Ranger, Fighter, Mage, Monster, Cleric, Monster

and the Ranger's turn will immediately start. After the Fighter goes, it is again the Mage's turn. The Ranger could also choose to use DELAY during their turn, in which case they would then move to after the Mage. The Cleric cannot use DELAY as there is a monster immediately following their turn.

The looks of GOBLINS have been completely overhauled. I was never happy with the original goblins. They were one of the first creatures I added to the game, before I had access to the wonderful creatures created by my favorite creature artist, Rick Hershey of Fat Goblin Games. I always thought they looked too "cartoony". Now, they fit better with the rest of the beasties roaming the worlds beyond the Gate. Also, I added the GOBLIN CHIEF. This guy can be found at level 7 and above, and can get in multiple attacks each turn with his 2-handed mace. And look out for his attack where he pounds the ground with a static charge! The BLUE GOBLINS found in The Frozen Expanse DLC are also updated (including adding the GOBLIN CHIEF).

I did find a significant memory leak and eliminated it. I wish I could say that I have found them all, but I continue to look for those pesky things and improve performance.

I added several options under SETTINGS and GAME to control various graphics features. One forces the graphics rendering to THICKEN LINES when drawing characters and monsters. If you're typically zoomed out a lot, this may improve the definition on them. Another can switch the mode used for TEXTURE FILTERING. You can play around with either and use whatever you like.

I re-worked how many of the buttons used to move items in and out of containers work. Gone is the word "Drop" and it is now referred to as "Put". And everything is much more friendly for moving multiple grouped items of the same type, like mushrooms or crystals.

Speaking of mushrooms, there is a new option available at the LABORATORY ... the FACELIFT. For only 25 mushrooms, you can customize the appearance of your main character or any hireling. Of course, mushrooms aren't sold in town so you'll need to collect them out in the field.

I fixed a bug where I inadvertently turned off character vocalizations when they hit or miss (e.g., they go "Awwwww" on a miss or "Yes!" on a hit). By default, these happen about a third of the time. It's just a good audio cue. But if you want to turn it off (or increase the frequency), that is controlled under SETTINGS and SOUND. Also related to vocalizations, each character's pitch is now somewhat randomized to add variety, and when creating a new character you can set the pitch.

Finally, the panel that appears when you select the ABILITIES button now displays the Stamina Point (SP) cost and Cooldown (CD) below each icon.

One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.