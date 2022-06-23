Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v0.1.006

Warning
Due to the nature of the changes in this patch, players will return to Famished Town and leave whatever world they are in.
As compensation, they will receive a seed identical to the one that germinated and the rewards of the final cup equivalent to the advance they will make in that world.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.
Changes and fixes
- Changed the hitbox of Umehara's "Thunder Fist" attack to last less time active
- Fixed an error in the description of the gem "Pact with the Devil" in which the percentage of health to recover was not indicated correctly
- Improved world creation time and successive repetition of various room types
- Fixed a bug that prevented choosing the gem on the weapon to buy with keyboard controls
- Fixed translation bugs in the controls mapper menu
