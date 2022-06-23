The Not-An-Update Update

So this week we had a bit of an oopsie when the game crashed the editor and corrupted some project files. Yeah, Weed Shop 3 not only crashes on potato gaming PCs but also on semi-potato development rigs ːws_damanː Anyway, long story short, we had to revert to an older backup and waste days of development time restoring and testing the latest changes to make sure we don't brick the game for everyone else...

So this week's update is mostly just fixes with a couple of new items sprinkled in:

ːws_peaceː Fixed the exploding Jellyfish in Duck, Duck, Dolphin.

ːws_peaceː Patched up the possessed office chair hack in Red Bong, Green Bong.

ːws_peaceː Updated the sales staff AI to not sell strains marked "not for sale" when they run out of stock.

ːws_peaceː Improved the cloud save functionality to better handle corrupt data exceptions.

ːws_peaceː Killed the $1/1G weed rating meta.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the shop PCs from clipping through furniture.

ːws_peaceː Fixed a glitch bricking saves when loading unsupported images on Smart Posters.

ːws_peaceː Added some decorative planters to the Pawn Shop inventory. Weed planted in the decorative pots is for show only, it will be completely ignored by the grow staff and give no yield on harvest.

ːws_peaceː And lastly, added a couple of longboards for cruising on the boardwalk and stuff. They should handle a little bit better than the possessed chair and can be found at the Pawn Shop.

From today, we'll start working on adding new mid-to-late-game tasks to Mission Control as well as Steam Achievements. We are currently taking suggestions for the latter, so if you got some crazy achievement in mind, swing by our discord server and drop it in the #achievement-ideas channel!