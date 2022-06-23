 Skip to content

Hokko Life update for 23 June 2022

'Summer Fashion' Creator Challenge - Vote For your Favourites Now!

23 June 2022

Hey folks! 👋🏼

It’s almost the weekend 🥳

Head over to http://hokko.life/challenge to vote for your favourite Summer Fashion themed creations, and for the next challenge theme! ☀️

You've got until 27th June to cast your votes! ☑️

