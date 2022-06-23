'Summer Fashion' Creator Challenge - Vote For your Favourites Now!

Hey folks! 👋🏼
It’s almost the weekend 🥳
Head over to http://hokko.life/challenge to vote for your favourite Summer Fashion themed creations, and for the next challenge theme! ☀️
You've got until 27th June to cast your votes! ☑️
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey folks! 👋🏼
It’s almost the weekend 🥳
Head over to http://hokko.life/challenge to vote for your favourite Summer Fashion themed creations, and for the next challenge theme! ☀️
You've got until 27th June to cast your votes! ☑️
Changed depots in dev01 branch