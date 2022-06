Hello Rockstars,

This update brings back the band naming that was buggy after previous update but also a slow/fast button to the gig for those who wants to read the result text in detail, like it was suggested in the discussion board. I hope you enjoy.

v1.21

FIXED

Band naming panel.

FEATURES

Added a slow/fast mode button to gig screen which slows down the result text for the gig days only.

Cheers.