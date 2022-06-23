v1.1 Patch notes:
• Added new paintings.
• Added mossy minecart variant.
• Added corners to background tiles in the end act.
• Improved end act performance.
• Improved some tile sprites in Act 1.
• Adjusted difficulty of a section in Act 1 Level 1, and in Act 4 Level 2 to be fairer.
• Adjusted a section in Act 2 Level 1 to be more pleasant, and less dizzying.
• Fixed Karzite Crystal collection text style.
• Fixed Act 2 Level 1 hopper bug.
• Fixed Act 3 Level 3 exit door text.
• Fixed Act 4 Level 3 menu Mirqe counter bug.
• Fixed end act text style.
• Fixed secret ending exit bug.
• Fixed end act not unlocking when exiting to main menu at Act 3 Level 3's exit door.
• Added museum crawlers.
23 June 2022
Game Update v1.1 (build #220)
