Game Update v1.1 (build #220)

v1.1 Patch notes:

• Added new paintings.

• Added mossy minecart variant.

• Added corners to background tiles in the end act.

• Improved end act performance.

• Improved some tile sprites in Act 1.

• Adjusted difficulty of a section in Act 1 Level 1, and in Act 4 Level 2 to be fairer.

• Adjusted a section in Act 2 Level 1 to be more pleasant, and less dizzying.

• Fixed Karzite Crystal collection text style.

• Fixed Act 2 Level 1 hopper bug.

• Fixed Act 3 Level 3 exit door text.

• Fixed Act 4 Level 3 menu Mirqe counter bug.

• Fixed end act text style.

• Fixed secret ending exit bug.

• Fixed end act not unlocking when exiting to main menu at Act 3 Level 3's exit door.

• Added museum crawlers.