Squishy paint on the palette is back

I brought back paint being squished up when mixing on the palette or the tray. There are a few brushes for which this is not supported, though.
I also fixed the issue that undo broke after changing resolution in the performance settings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I brought back paint being squished up when mixing on the palette or the tray. There are a few brushes for which this is not supported, though.
I also fixed the issue that undo broke after changing resolution in the performance settings.
Changed files in this update