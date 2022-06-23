 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vermillion update for 23 June 2022

Squishy paint on the palette is back

Share · View all patches · Build 8993188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I brought back paint being squished up when mixing on the palette or the tray. There are a few brushes for which this is not supported, though.

I also fixed the issue that undo broke after changing resolution in the performance settings.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link