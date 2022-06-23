1.0.7 - Game Speed Control

I've added a feature which will give us more flexibility in how we raise our Kukumushi!

In the settings menu, you'll now find a handy time-control slider.

You can play at regular speed or 0.5x, 1.5x or even 2x speed.

This will affect the rate at which your pets evolve and have their stats change over time.

It doesn't speed up or slow down their walking, eating or sleeping animations.

I hope it's a useful feature!

I've also had some feedback about the 'energy' statistic depleting very quickly in some cases.

I have made changes so that it won't deplete quite as fast.