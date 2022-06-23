Major Update 2.0.0

New Construct Browser

Better browsing interface for prebuilt build constructs, Steam Workshop downloads, and your saved constructs.

You can also upload your saved constructs to Steam Workshop by hovering the mouse over items and clicking on the upload button.

Construct Editor

Construct editor has a limited building area, but you can convert your build into a construct without selecting a volume. You can also import any existing construct and start changing it.

Unique Bricks

Some prebuilt constructs include unique bricks not listed inside the brick collection.



The Star icon indicates unique bricks are included within the construct.

To use the unique bricks, you can place the construct in your scene and grab the unique bricks, or you can import the prebuilt construct into the construct editor and see all the unique bricks listed in a special category. You can add these bricks into your customizable pallets to easily access them later.

Painting objects has become much easier

You can paint all parts of an object by simply clicking on that part using the paint tool. Some parts of objects might not be easily accessible to click. In that case, you can hold down the "1", "2", or "3" key and click on any part of an object to paint the first, second, or third part of the object. For example, if you want to change the color of the liquid inside a bottle, you will have to hold down the "2" key and click anywhere on the bottle using the paint tool.

Custom Pallets

Any brick or figure can be added to your custom pallets. Saved bricks will retain their color and material.

Other Features

UI Themes in the settings window.

New steam achievements.

New Bricks

125 new bricks.

1 new figure.

Changes