Inventory improvements Update - Fixes And Changes #2

This is a small hotfix for animals that could get stuck and run in place while fleeing.
Improvements
- Fixed an issue where animals would get stuck and run in place
Thank you for playing and happy hunting!
Found an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd
Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR
Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wyOt15
Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com
Changed files in this update