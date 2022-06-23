 Skip to content

Virtual Hunter update for 23 June 2022

Inventory improvements Update - Fixes And Changes #2

Update - Fixes And Changes #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix for animals that could get stuck and run in place while fleeing.

Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where animals would get stuck and run in place

Thank you for playing and happy hunting!

