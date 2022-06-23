Inventory improvements Update - Fixes And Changes #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8992795 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This is a small hotfix for animals that could get stuck and run in place while fleeing.

Improvements

Fixed an issue where animals would get stuck and run in place

Thank you for playing and happy hunting!

