Tame It! first addon!

Hi everyone!

Today we are glad to finally present you the long-awaited first addon to Tame It!

New island with its own mysteries and new unusual characters that Lee will have to face awaits you!

We have been working on it for about two months, and although the addon isn’t big, we tried to make it vivid and catchy. You can also hear a great new melody there, which was written by our composer!

And you can get five new achievements!

Addon is free for everyone who already has the game!

As a reminder, since the addon is a direct sequel to Tame It!, it requires you to play the main game before you can proceed to the addon. If the story of the main game is not completed, the addon button in the menu is inactive.

And also we participate in the Steam Summer Sale, so you can get a huge discount on the game!

Have fun!