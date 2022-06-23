 Skip to content

Metal: Hellsinger update for 23 June 2022

Metal: Hellsinger Demo Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Today we released a patch for the Metal: Hellsinger Demo on PC to address common technical problems that have been reported.
The full set of fixes can be found below.

  • Fix for crash issue related to gamepads
  • Fix for crash issue when loading into a level
  • Fix for audio stuttering issues
  • Fix for issue with rebinding E on keyboard
  • Fix for progress being lost when exiting the game before the 'Press any button to start' screen
  • Updated Brazilian Portuguese localization

