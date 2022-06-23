Metal: Hellsinger Demo Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we released a patch for the Metal: Hellsinger Demo on PC to address common technical problems that have been reported.

The full set of fixes can be found below.

Fix for crash issue related to gamepads

Fix for crash issue when loading into a level

Fix for audio stuttering issues

Fix for issue with rebinding E on keyboard

Fix for progress being lost when exiting the game before the 'Press any button to start' screen

Updated Brazilian Portuguese localization

Keep on slaying, Hellsingers! 🤟