Metal: Hellsinger Demo Patch

Today we released a patch for the Metal: Hellsinger Demo on PC to address common technical problems that have been reported.
The full set of fixes can be found below.
- Fix for crash issue related to gamepads
- Fix for crash issue when loading into a level
- Fix for audio stuttering issues
- Fix for issue with rebinding E on keyboard
- Fix for progress being lost when exiting the game before the 'Press any button to start' screen
- Updated Brazilian Portuguese localization
Keep on slaying, Hellsingers! 🤟
