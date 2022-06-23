Weekly Update 323: Weekly dose of improvements and fixes

Greetings, warriors!

Thank you for watching and liking our recent Devlog video on our official Youtube channel! We are happy to see such a warm welcome for video updates of this kind, and every like and positive comment encourages us to work even harder. Who has not yet had a chance to see it, we are inviting you to check it out!



This week, we are making some changes, which new, but also old players will be happy for. Among others, you are receiving a reworked fishing minigame, a reworked Stable window (with mount preview!!!), refreshed Notification center, the first iteration of SFX’es for throwable weapons and arrows, and more!

Check the details below, and see you in battle!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Lawless, NICK ALTMAN, and Phobia0666 – you will receive 1000 Ambers each soon!

Changelog v.0.9.9.5.3 Beta

Quality of Life

– Fully reworked Stable window, to match its visuals with the new User Interface. From now on, you can preview your mounts look in there! The new window is also much more convenient to use, and much more clear. The window used to pick a mount for sale on Stall has also been updated. We hope you’ll like it!

– Notification Center received updated visuals as well, to match the new UI style.

– Following community feedback and suggestions, we are expanding the possibility to use UNLIMITED reskill and restat points until level 90, instead of giving one reset of each kind. Orangeleaf status will now be removed from the account at level 90 instead of 100 and that's the unlimited reskill/restat level cap.

– We are introducing a reworked Fishing minigame. We want it to be more dynamic, so we removed the cooldown between clicks and sped up the animations. You can also guess what fish quality you have on your hook by looking at the direction indicator fade speed! Please notice, that active fishing will now use stamina, so do not forget a bag of beer, as befits a true angler! :) We are preparing other minigames in the background and you can expect them in the following weeks.

– Added depots on the Midland-themed Tournament map.

– We have added the possibility to trade bags with a drag & drop method.

– Added new SFX'es and the ability to stick into things like terrain or models for arrows and throwable weapons. For performance reasons any throwable will not stick if the collision happens at a long distance from our player.

– We have decided to add simple categories for skins in the market. It is not as detailed as item categories but should help find the desired skin if any player decides to put it on sale for gold. Conversion cards were also moved to the proper category.

– We have also made several server optimizations in various systems.

Fixes

– Fixed an issue causing NPCs to snap while running to target for a few seconds.

– Fixed an issue causing Rodrock and Mereley farms guards to stand into Bastion textures

– Fixed an issue where the status of guild members could be shown incorrectly when they are participating in a Tournament

– Fixed the issue with an unproportional well collider that could block arrows.

– Fixed an issue where audio mixers could work incorrectly, and cause playing sounds even with muted audio layers in-game.

– Fixed an issue where while trading it was possible to snatch items from other players without paying in some edge cases.

– Fixed an issue in a fishing minigame failing if the player has "keys determine attack direction" bool on.

– Fixed an issue causing fishing minigame error on creating reward in some cases.

– Fixed the issue with the Heavy Soldier's Shield which had very low basic shield resistance in some cases.

– Fixed an issue causing all Character Development trees to be displayed on game start.

– Fixed an issue where some nodes in Character development trees were not working properly even while completed. Mainly, the problem was noticeable in disassembling.