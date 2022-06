Share · View all patches · Build 8992060 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 11:39:15 UTC by Wendy



v1.0.4 update content



Add interactive mouse actions, pet toss and click events Modify the landing motion to make it more fluid Fixed some known bugs

The new features are currently only available on windows, and we will soon support MacOS.

Contact

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/RH48pUXqTK

If you like DPET, welcome to give a good comment on steam.