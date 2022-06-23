 Skip to content

Squad update for 23 June 2022

Squad v3.0.1 Hotfix

Build 8992003

Attention Squaddies

Today we are releasing Squad Hotfix v3.0.1, which specifically aims to address some of the issues introduced into the game by yesterday’s v3.0 Update (LINK URL).

We would like to thank all of the players who used our forums (LINK URL) and other channels to report their experiences with the game. If you have further issues please report them on our forums.

Thank you to all of you for your continued support of Squad and your patience as we work to resolve these issues.

At ease,

  • Offworld Industries

Changed files in this update

