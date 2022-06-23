Update 1.3 is now LIVE!

Greetings, cultists,

You have been really patient and the patience paid off! The features you've been asking for have been added with the current update, such as the Skill Tree refund possibility or New Game +. Are you happy? Well, go ahead and read the full changelog then!

Changelog:



New Features**

Points spent on the skill tree can now be refunded. Restart points can be earned by defeating bosses!

New Game Plus is now available! Make your own custom difficulty and choose your starting skills!

Global Steam Leaderboards have been added for Endless mode!

Enemies

Abyssal Hunter - fixed the enemy not being aware of the player while behind cover.

Weapons

Worm Nest - enemy tracking improvements.

Des Goules and upgrade - reduced beam visibility when aiming at distant objects or into the sky.

Skills

Decreased cooldowns for most skills.

Berserk - fixed being able to switch weapons while active by upgrading weapons in the skill tree.

Levels

Factory - second shortcut elevator is no longer blocked when the game loads.

General Tweaks and Fixes

Fixed enemies blocking other enemies from getting hurt by explosives.

Fixed level completion timer sometimes not being accurate.

Fixed player being able to select two buttons by using mouse and keyboard arrows at the same time.

Entering the skill tree with the shooting button pressed no longer causes the game to shoot indefinitely until the shooting button is pressed again.

While using basic weapon sets in level selection, players started with skill points but not with level, now it will start with both.

Slow mo skill affected liquidators even when not used.

