Version 1.5 Released! 50% Off Sale!

Everybody, we have two exciting announcements for you!

First... The game is now on sale for 50% off!

And second, for those you already own the game... Version 1.5 is released!

This new version of the game introduces an all-new Story Mode designed for newcomers to the tactical genre of games, as well as for those who would prefer a story-focused experience over a gameplay-focused one. In Story Mode, enemies will instantly end their turn. There is still gameplay to be had in picking your units and moving your armies forward, but it is a remarkably easier experience. We know many of you struggled with the game's difficulty in the past; with this new mode we hope you enjoy the game!

Sovereign Tea v1.5.0 Patch Notes

Features

Added Story Mode; enable this feature to greatly reduce gameplay difficulty.

Added quick navigation buttons in the Compendium bestiary.

Gameplay

Added tooltips to the intelligence and manor switch in Level 9.

Improve tooltips in Level Select to showcase core unit stats.

Bugfixes

Fixed a handful of small typos.

Fixed functionality of Sludge Tea.

Fixed a softlock condition involving the Compendium.

