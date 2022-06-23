Version 1.5 Released! 50% Off Sale!

Everybody, we have two exciting announcements for you!
First... The game is now on sale for 50% off!
And second, for those you already own the game... Version 1.5 is released!
This new version of the game introduces an all-new Story Mode designed for newcomers to the tactical genre of games, as well as for those who would prefer a story-focused experience over a gameplay-focused one. In Story Mode, enemies will instantly end their turn. There is still gameplay to be had in picking your units and moving your armies forward, but it is a remarkably easier experience. We know many of you struggled with the game's difficulty in the past; with this new mode we hope you enjoy the game!
Sovereign Tea v1.5.0 Patch Notes
Features
- Added Story Mode; enable this feature to greatly reduce gameplay difficulty.
- Added quick navigation buttons in the Compendium bestiary.
Gameplay
- Added tooltips to the intelligence and manor switch in Level 9.
- Improve tooltips in Level Select to showcase core unit stats.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a handful of small typos.
- Fixed functionality of Sludge Tea.
- Fixed a softlock condition involving the Compendium.
Changed files in this update